Strathallan piping teacher releases tutorial on how to play Flower of Scotland ahead of Six Nations match

Piping enthusiasts have been given the chance to learn how to play popular Scottish song ‘Flower of Scotland’ at home thanks to local teacher Craig Muirhead.

Craig, director of Piping and Drumming at Strathallan School in Perth, is one of Scotland’s most experienced performing bagpipers.

He has released a 17-minute tutorial on YouTube ahead of the highly-anticipated Six Nations clash between Scotland and Wales on Saturday for any budding pipers who wish to play along with the anthem at home.

The free tutorial is the latest in a series of projects Craig has created to help those looking to learn a new instrument during lockdown.

He launched his Lockdown Piping Club in January this year in collaboration with McCallum BagPipes, FLUX Solutions and Strathallan School and already over 1,000 people have signed up.

Craig, said: “Flower of Scotland is an iconic Scottish tune and one many will be looking forward to this weekend as Scotland, with two former Strathallan pupils on the pitch, look to continue their winning streak in the Six Nations.

“I’m overwhelmed with the response we’ve had to the Lockdown Piping Club, with thousands getting involved across the UK.

“It’s a genuine pleasure to see new pipers gain confidence and skills during such a tough time.”

Those interested in learning to play Flower of Scotland on the bagpipes or chanter, can watch the video above, and download the sheet music here.