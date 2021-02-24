St Johnstone release official cup final song as football fever builds in the Fair City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Johnstone have released their official cup final song as football fever grows in the Fair City ahead of the Hampden clash with Livingston.

Written by lifelong Saints fan Eòghan Stewart, the song is partly in Gaelic and is performed by Comann Naomh Eòin alongside the Mad Ferret Band and Ian McLaren.

Comann Naomh Eòin are a group of Gaelic speaking St Johnstone fans which includes Eoghan, Eilidh MacFadyen, Robert Paterson.

The official anthem was released on Tuesday ahead of the Scottish League Cup Final on Sunday.

Eòghan said it was “a dream come true” and thanked the club for their support.

“It’s an incredible honour to have written and then helped perform the official Cup Final song for the club I’ve supported since I was a wee boy growing up in Meigle,” said Eòghan.

“I moved to the Highlands for secondary school, and although it can sometimes be a lonely business being a Saintee, you’ll always find a fellow Saintee somewhere.

“One of them was my great pal and the accordionist on the song, Eilidh MacFadyen.”

The duo met a few years ago at a ceilidh and have been bringing Gaelic support to the matches ever since.

“Gaelic is a really important element of Perthshire’s history and modern day as well, and it’s been great to work with Perth & Kinross Council’s Gaelic in Perthshire Project on this as well as some of the local Gaelic medium teachers and school children,” said Eòghan.

“We can’t go to the final this year but we hope the song will be a boost to Callum and the boys and that it’ll catch on.”

The song is available to download now on Bandcamp for £1 and should be available on all other platforms through the week for both streaming and download.

All profits raised will be donated to the Saints Youth Development Fund.

The official song follows Perth drag queen Scarlet Skylar Rae’s “Come On You Saints” track which has also proven popular with fans of the McDiarmid Park side.

Final fever has been growing around Perth in recent days with the local authority lighting up Perth Bridge in support of the team while projections have been beamed on to the walls of Mill Street in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are delighted to show our support to St. Johnstone Football Club this week and their magnificent achievement of reaching the Scottish League Cup Final this coming Sunday for only the third time in their history.

“We understand that this final is going to be massively different for everyone with the restrictions that are in place and hope everyone will enjoy the build-up and the game in a safe and responsible way.”