Emergency services called to ‘serious’ crash on A9 near Perth

One man is in hospital after a “serious” road crash that partially blocked the A9 north of Perth.

The early morning accident closed off the Bankfoot to Luncarty stretch in both directions just before 6am on Wednesday.

One lane was reopened while police recovered the vehicles involved, understood to be a lorry and a car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.50am on Wednesday, police were called to a road crash on the A9 northbound, between Luncarty and Stanley.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.”

The man’s condition is not known.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill for about an hour. Stagecoach said its 23 service had to be redirected.

The route was reopened just after 9am.