Osprey returns to Loch of the Lowes ahead of 10th breeding season in Perthshire

Resident male osprey Laddie has arrived back in Perthshire, beginning his 10th season at the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch of the Lowes reserve near Dunkeld.

The male bird arrived at the reserve at 5pm on Sunday, at the end of a long migration north.

Rangers say he wasted no time in beginning to arrange the nest, moving sticks and twigs around in preparation for the breeding season.

LM12, also known as Laddie, first bred at the reserve in 2012 and has helped 15 chicks to successfully fledge.

In 2020 he paired with female NC0 for the first time and the pair successfully raised one chick.

LM12’s return also coincided with the beginning of World Osprey Week.

Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire ranger at the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “After weeks of preparation we’re thrilled to see LM12 back at Loch of the Lowes.

“As soon he arrived he spent time perching in his favourite haunts and beginning to rearrange the nest – it’s almost as if he’s never been away.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that his mate NC0 will appear in the next few days.”

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th Century. They began to recover in the 1960s and today an estimated 300 pairs breed in the UK each summer.

This recovery is thanks to the efforts of conservation charities including the Scottish Wildlife Trust, whose Osprey Protection Programme is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Looks who's back! LM12 appeared on the nest at 5pm this evening to begin his 10th season here at Lowes. 🦅#WorldOspreyWeek pic.twitter.com/aQnfolRw5l — Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve (@LochoftheLowes) March 21, 2021

Loch of the Lowes Visitor Centre is currently closed to the public, however the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s live osprey webcam ensures people from around the world can still watch out for the birds from the safety of their homes.

The reserve team said on Twitter: “We’re really excited to welcome back our osprey.

“Sadly we can’t welcome you back just yet. Please be mindful that government restrictions are still in place.

“We’ll update our webpage as things change.”

Will Humpington, advisor for climate change and environment at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The Scottish Wildlife Trust does a fantastic job protecting ospreys at Loch of the Lowes and helping the public to understand the lives of these amazing birds of prey.

“We’re delighted to hear that another osprey season has begun at the reserve. I look forward to following the nesting season on the Trust’s live webcam.”