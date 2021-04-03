‘Decade of delay’: Calls for greater improvements to Perth multi-storey flats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Perth and Kinross Council Conservative administration has been accused of “failing to invest” in its multi-storey flats in Perth.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Councillor Peter Barrett criticised the administration for what he described as a “decade of delay” to improvements to Potterhill and Pomarium flats in the city centre.

Councillor Barrett – who represents the Perth City Centre Ward – has since called on Convener of the Housing Committee Councillor Bob Brawn to visit the housing to see the issues himself.

‘Ugly sisters’

Councillor Barrett said: “There has been a decade of delay to the multi-storey flats.

“Communications with residents have been stop, start and stop again.

A series of questions on eternal works, material and finishing options have been left hanging unresolved and residents don’t know anything about the scope of works or when they will ever be done.”

He added: “They have been treated as the Cinderella premises of the council housing stock but are now becoming its increasingly ugly sisters, and it is not good enough.”

Urgent issues

Councillor Barrett says the blocks of flats have various external issues which need to urgently be addressed.

He said: “I visited Potterhill flats last week.

“Has the Convenor ever visited either Potterhill or Pomarium flats to see the state of the external fabric of the buildings: the peeling paintwork to walkway rooves, the rusted metalwork which forms the balconies and safety rails in concert with the broken and crazed Georgian wire glazing, the fallen trees lying on the recently refurbished garage roofs, the wilderness areas of tree weeds.

“Perhaps if he did this in a Covid-19 compliant manner, he would be motivated to put his weight behind the urgent need to get on with the work.”

Re-prioritisation

But in response to the claims, Councillor Brawn said while he recognises the issues with the flats, the pandemic has meant the council has been forced to re-prioritise its work.

He told The Courier: “I have visited Pomarium Flats in the past and quite rightly work is needed – and I’m sure the same applies to Potterhill.

“However, the current pandemic has taken its toll on the council’s works programme and everything is having to be re-prioritised.

“As presented today, the £1.32m proposed for these works has been re-phased to next year.

“The claim that the Conservative Administration is failing to invest is unfair as we have to react to current circumstances.”

He added: “Sadly, I feel Councillor Barrett’s comments have been influenced by the upcoming election.”

Scottish Housing Quality standard

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council says its properties meet or exceed the Scottish Housing Quality standard and it “remains committed” to its programme of improvements.

A local authority spokesperson said: “We have recently invested £1.5 million to improve flats by installing smoke detectors, triple-glazed windows and external doors and individual flat doors.

“We have also upgraded communal and emergency lighting and controlled door entry at Pomarium and Potterhill and undertaken a range of fire precaution works.

“We intend to meet tenants and private owners once restrictions allow.”