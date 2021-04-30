Hopes of Commonwealth competition for Perth para-athlete after successful sporting event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth para-athlete has clinched the top spot in her category for shot put in an event in Coventry hosted by British Athletics.

Freya Howgate, 17, scored a personal best at the weekend event, during which the sporting organisation looked to select athletes for the WPA Europeans to be held in Poland this summer.

She now has the dream chance of being selected for the Europeans, the Paralympics and the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

Personal best

Freya – who trains with the Perth Strathtay Harriers – joined athletes from across the UK vying for the top spot.

Her mother Alison Howgate said: “Freya attended the Coventry spring meet event targeting athletes for the Birmingham Commonwealth games.

“This was Freya’s first event of the year and she was fortunately invited down to attend.

“Freya came away from her shot put event with a personal best of 7.96 metres and is now ranked number one on the power of 10 for her F37 classification.”

‘Dedicated athlete’

The Perth Strathtay Harriers are hugely proud of her achievement and believe she has potential to further excel in the sport.

Chairman of the sports team, Jim Hunter said: “Freya is a fantastic ambassador for Perth Strathtay Harriers and performed brilliantly to achieve a personal best throw in Coventry.

“She is a dedicated athlete and has juggled home training and her academic studies to great effect.”

He added: “She is a pleasure to coach and we look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Harriers’ success

This is the latest in a number of success stories for the Harriers, whose athletes continue to inspire the community around them.

In November last year, Ashlie Lamb of Redgorton completed a 2k personal fundraiser for the team after she was warned she may never walk again.

Doctors found a tumour in Ashlie’s brain just days before she was due to give birth. She underwent surgery to remove it which left her on life support for weeks.

Jim told The Courier: “Ashlie completed her challenge in front of her cheering Harriers family.

“It was lovely to be part of.”