Vehicle uplifted from M90 after colliding with central divide

A vehicle was uplifted from the M90 in Perthshire after colliding with the central divide and causing a partial road closure.

Police were called to a stretch of the motorway near Milnathort at 4.45pm on Monday following reports of the collision.

Part of the road was closed, causing delays, as emergency services moved the vehicle.

Officers have said that nobody was injured in the crash.

A spokeswoman for police Scotland said: “Around 4.45pm on Monday, May 3, police were called to a report of a car having collided with the central reservation of the M90 southbound, junction 7 at Milnathort.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the vehicle was uplifted.”