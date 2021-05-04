Andy Nixon: Perthshire dad’s charity fundraising page rises by almost £1,000 following his death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The total figure on a fundraising page run by Andy Nixon, who died after taking unwell on an Angus cycle path at the weekend, has risen by almost £1,000 since news of his passing on Monday.

Andy, who was 39, recently took part in a fundraising challenge for Prostate Cancer UK, running 50 miles throughout April.

On Monday, the total the factory manager had raised for the charity sat at £1760 – but by Tuesday morning the total figure had risen to £2655.

Andy’s initial goal had been £250, but he has raised much more for the cancer charity – with many donating posthumously in tribute to the father-of-one.

‘He was such a lovely, friendly presence’

One donor on his fundraising page said: “You brought a smile to many faces and kept us motivation to complete our run the month challenge.

“Thinking of you and your family. A life well lived but unfairly cut short.”

Another commented: “I am so shocked and saddened to hear about Andy.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him but he was such a lovely, friendly presence.”

“What a man,” another poster said.

“Didn’t know him personally but couldn’t not donate after reading this tragic story of a man who sounds so selfless.

“Thoughts go out to his family and friends at this hard time.”

‘He brought a smile to everyone’s face’

Andy’s family paid a touching tribute to him following his death.

They described him as someone who “lit up a room and “brought a smile” to everyone’s face.

The dad-of-one lived in Perthshire with his wife Sarah and their daughter Chloe.

Andy, who was the uncle of Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, was also a familiar face around Fintry where he grew up.

Click here to donate to Andy’s fundraiser