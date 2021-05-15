Man arrested after alleged indecent exposures in Luncarty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested in connection with allegations of indecent exposure in Perthshire.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 34-year-old man has been arrested, following four alleged incidents in Luncarty, Perth.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a number of incidents of indecent exposure near to the River Tay in Luncarty on Tuesday, May 11.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

It comes after two police appeals for information about the alleged incidents.

Officers issued a detailed description of a man they were looking to trace and appealed for dash cam images or private CCTV footage.