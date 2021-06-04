A three-vehicle collision in Perth saw one person taken to hospital as motorists faced significant tailbacks.

Police were called to and incident near Smeaton Bridge in Perth on Friday, June 4 shortly before 11am following reports of a crash.

Locals reported significant traffic disruption, with traffic queuing throughout Perth, Gannochy, and Dundee Road.

Traffic faced disruption for around an hour, however police say the road has now fully reopened.

Local officers said one person had been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on West Bridge Street in Perth around 10.45am on Friday, 4 June.

“One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution and the road since has been fully cleared.”