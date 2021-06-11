Couple to turn Perthshire farm into wedding venue after being inspired by their own special day

A couple have been inspired to turn a disused building on their farm into a wedding venue after holding their own reception there.

Paul and Nikki Miskelly held their own wedding reception in the stone steading at Tullochcurran Farm two years ago and want others to enjoy the experience as much as they did.

The pair decided to turn part of the farm, near Kirkmichael village in Perthshire, into an “affordable, rustic and picturesque wedding venue”.

Nikki Miskelly said: “The idea just kind of flourished from there, so the intention is to have a wedding venue that’s small.

“It’s quite rustic and we want to have a Scottish traditional setting.”

Creating opportunities

Now that the couple has planning permission for the change of use, they want to work with other local businesses to hold weddings.

Nikki said she also wants to help young locals looking for more experience in the hospitality industry.

“We’ve got a few young people that live in the village and they’ve got very little job experience other than some hospitality in the local hotels,” she said.

“What we’re looking to do is hopefully engage with the younger community around Easter and Summer holidays and give them some work experience around hospitality.

“The essence is we’re a family-run business and it’s to support the local community.”

The family is also looking to bring business to local hotels and accommodation through the new venture.

Nikki said: “We’ve got a few hotels in our village and we’ve got log cabins that are just starting up that are going to be holiday rentals behind where we live and we’re hoping that we can bring some business up to them as well.

“We’re really keeping it within the local community if we can.

“Kirkmichael Hotel actually put in a letter of support, the man who runs the hotel is excited for new business.”

Plans to open in 2023

The venue is set to hold a capacity of 70 attendees, with plans to open the wedding venue and begin taking bookings for 2023.

The couple live on the farm with their two children and will be running wedding services from April until October.

The family will continue to live in the Tullochcurran Farmhouse while no events are taking place but intend to offer the accommodation to the bridal party during weddings when the venue is open.

The house includes three bedrooms, one en-suite, one bathroom, a kitchen and dining area and two living spaces.

The planning permission also includes a new car park on land formally used for grazing sheep.

Nikki also plans to provide a shuttle bus service to take guests to and from accommodation in Kirkmichael.