Armed Forces Day commemorations have begun in Perth with the raising of a flag in the city centre.

A ceremony was held at the 51st Highland Memorial on the North Inch where Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet Sergeant Lachlann Forsyth raised the Armed Forces Day flag.

He was joined by Depute Provost Kathleen Baird, Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie and City of Perth Piper Alistair Duthie.

Each year the flag is raised on the Monday before Armed Forces Day, due to take place on June 26.

Covid impact

While Covid-19 restrictions mean Armed Forced Day events will be scaled down, the day will still be commemorated.

Depute Provost Baird said: “This year Armed Forces Day events will again be curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic but it is important for us all to take time to recognise the sacrifices and service of the men and women in our Armed Forces.

“We have a proud tradition of supporting the Armed Forces and next year will mark 10 years since we signed up to the Community Covenant Partnership.”

Lord-Lieutenant Stephen Leckie said: “As Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross I was delighted to be part of the ceremony.

“Serving personnel, both Regular and Reservists, Veterans and military families contribute massively to our communities and our country.

“It is important we continue to show our support for our Armed Forces community.”

Armed Forces Day

As ever, Armed Forces Day will take place on the last Saturday of June.

The day commemorates the Armed Forces community including serving troops, veterans, cadets and families.

Physical and virtual events will take place across the UK to mark the day.