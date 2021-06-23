Landfill seeping into a Perthshire fishing river has been described as ‘non-hazardous’ but that has failed to allay pollution fears.

Household rubbish dating back decades is being found on the banks of the River Ericht in Blairgowrie.

The waste is coming from an historic landfill site. It is being exposed as the river bank erodes.

What’s in the dump?

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says the waste discovered there, including plastic and metal, is not hazardous.

However, the site operated between the 1940s and 1970s.

And the agency – established in 1996 – was not responsible for the regulation of the site.

Local river convener Robert Kellie fears there is more than household waste in the landfill.

He suspects it may also contain industrial waste from local factories.

The amount of plastic in the river also worries him.

“My concerns are that waste plastic is at the top of the agenda all around the world at the moment so we can’t ignore this,” he said.

“How do we know that there are no chemical containers in the dump?”

Plastic threat to wildlife

The River Ericht supports a wide range of wildlife, including beavers.

It also a popular spot for salmon fishing.

Sepa says it is working with the landowner and Perth and Kinross Council to explore potential solutions to the landfill pollution.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “Sepa continues to liaise with both the landowner and local authority to explore ways to address erosion of the embankment of the River Ericht that is occurring in Blairgowrie.

“This is with a view to preventing waste and silt entering the river.

“We have visually inspected the site due to concerns around the historic landfill and our staff have found evidence of waste from this past activity entering the river.

“None of this waste would be classed as hazardous under the relevant legislation.”

Sepa said a hydro-morphologist – an expert in the physical characteristics of rivers and other water bodies – would be advising the council.

‘Non-hazardous’ but ‘still a concern’

Local Conservative councillor Caroline Shiers described the pollution as “distressing”.

She said: “There is so much wildlife living along the banks of the river and it has been distressing to many to see the waste in the river.”

Ms Shiers welcomed Sepa’s view that the waste was not hazardous under current legislation.

But she added: “The fact that it is there at all remains a concern.

“Any measures to prevent any more ending up in the river will be very welcome.

“I welcome the ongoing discussions between Sepa, Perth and Kinross Council and the landowner and that they continue to look at ways to prevent further erosion and preventing waste and silt entering the river.”

She said the river was enjoyed by a range of visitors, including walkers and those fishing.

“The River Ericht is a beautiful river,” she said.