She was couthie: son’s tribute to Isabella Crowe of Strathkinness who has died aged 103

Country dancer, whist player, grandmother and great-grandmother Isabella Crowe, formerly of Strathkinness, has died aged 103.

Although she was born in Angus, Isabella spent most of her long life in north-east Fife.

She came from a family know for its longevity. Her grandfather died in 1957 just short of his 100th birthday.

Ms Crowe’s son Bob said apart from her many hobbies, her great interest was her family.

“When I am asked to describe my mother, I say she was couthie. She loved looking after bairns,” said Bob.

Isabella was one of James and Isabella Scott’s three children. The family lived on a farm at Airlie, near Kirriemuir, and she attended Kingoldrum primary school.

When she was young, the family moved to work on a farm near Cupar.

Isabella’s first job was in service at a house at 150 North Street, St Andrews.

She met her future husband Alec (Alexander) who worked for a joinery firm supplying Mount Melville estate.

The couple married at Hope Park Church, St Andrews, in 1939 and during the war, Alex served in the Home Guard.

The couple’s children, Margaret and Bob were born in 1939 and 1942.

Isabella continued to work in service in and around St Andrews and the couple moved to Strathkinness when Alec went to work as a shepherd.

He later returned to joinery, working with a firm run by his cousin Bobby Crowe, leader of the Balmullo dance band of the same name.

When she turned 100, Isabella’s celebrations were curtailed by the beast from the east snow storms.

The weather was so bad her relatives could not join her to mark the occasion at Craighead Care Home in Newport.

She did receive a telegram from the Queen and Tay Bridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp managed to visit her.

Isabella’s family, however, marked her centenary on her 101st birthday.

The funeral service for Isabella, who had six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, is at Kirkcaldy crematorium on Wednesday, June 9.

The family’s announcement can be read here.