Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Farm vehicles ‘engulfed by fire’ during hot Perthshire weekend

By Katy Scott
July 19 2021, 4.30pm Updated: July 19 2021, 4.31pm
kenmore fire
The tractor and hay baler caught fire on Saturday.

A Perthshire farmer’s tractor and hay baler caught fire as temperatures soared over the weekend.

It was business as usual on the farm near Aberfeldy until the blaze took hold of the farming vehicles late on Saturday afternoon.

Onlookers watched as flames engulfed the scene, with fire engines en route.

Efforts to save either the tractor or baler by unhooking them from each other failed, according to eyewitness reports.

‘Totally engulfed’

Part of the hay crop also caught fire, as the farm workers tried to put out the flames.

Passerby Chris McCullough was heading towards his holiday location in Loch Tay as he stumbled upon the dramatic scene.

“We were heading through from Aberfeldy up to Loch Tay,” he said.

“Then we saw smoke in the sky near the field.

“We rounded the corner and saw these black flames just pumping up from the tractor.

“There were people around in the field, but they were far back and didn’t appear to be in any danger.

“Within seconds, the tractor and hay baler were totally engulfed.

“There was nothing anyone could do.”

‘Black flames pumping from the tractor’

Dramatic pictures taken of the fire show tall, billowing black clouds of smoke from the vehicles set alight.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a fire near Aberfeldy at 5:19pm on Saturday 17 July.

“One tractor was engulfed by fire and a hay baler was partially affected by fire.

“Two appliances were sent out, one from Pitlochry and one from Killin.

“No persons were injured.

“The appliances left the scene at around 7pm.”

This latest fire comes just over a month after the nearby Crannog Centre was also destroyed by fire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier