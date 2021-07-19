News / Perth & Kinross New Starbucks for Blairgowrie as work begins on Lidl and Home Bargains By Stephen Eighteen July 19 2021, 5.08pm Updated: July 20 2021, 9.18am Starbucks has revealed it plans to be part of a new development in Blairgowrie. Work has begun on phase one of the Westpark Retail Park on Perth Road. This 8.7 acre employment site will feature a Lidl, Home Bargains, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel, neighbourhood centre and, it can be revealed, a Starbucks drive-thru. The development is due to be completed by February 2022. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]