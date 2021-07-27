Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
News / Perth & Kinross

Perthshire teen vandal targets kids’ gazebo display in Bridge of Earn

By Alasdair Clark
July 27 2021, 3.58pm Updated: July 27 2021, 5.07pm
Police are looking for a teenager who was seen on CCTV


A teenage vandal who damaged a display for children in Bridge of Earn is being hunted by police.

Police Scotland says the incident took place at around 12.45am on Saturday July 24 at Balmanno Park, Bridge of Earn.

A children’s gazebo situated in a garden was deliberately damaged after being cut with a sharp implement.

Teenager seen on CCTV at time of incident

There were sweets and cuddly toys inside the gazebo – with one of the toys also being vandalised.

Officers have not revealed any more information about the display, other than to say it was in a private garden.

A male, aged between 15-18 years old, is being sought in connection with the offence.

He is described as being of slim build and wearing all dark clothing. He was seen near the gazebo on CCTV at the time of the incident.

Public appeal for information

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1676 of July 24.”

