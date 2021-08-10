Cross Tay Link Road: Fears ‘missing link’ will add to problems at Inveralmond Roundabout

There are fears the Cross Tay Link Road could put more pressure on a Perth accident blackspot.

The Inveralmond Roundabout is already the scene of numerous accidents.

And there are concerns it could become even busier because of the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR).

A local councillor is concerned more people will use the roundabout if the proposed road joining the north of Bertha Park to the A9 does not go ahead.

But housebuilder Springfield has given an assurance that it will build the road.

It is the third phase of the Perth Transport Futures project – a major transport scheme to the north of the city.

Could phase 3 be the CTLR’s ‘missing link’?

Costing £118 million, the CTLR is the second phase.

The controversial route will link Scone with the A9 and include a new road bridge over the Tay.

It will open in 2024 if work goes to plan.

Phase one, including a link road to the south of the Bertha Park development, is already complete.

Alasdair Bailey is a Labour councillor for Carse of Gowrie.

He said whether the Bertha Park link went ahead or not was “at the whim” of the developer, Springfield.

He said without the link to the CTLR there would be “a lot more pressure on the Inveralmond Roundabout.”

He added: “I’m concerned that if we are left with a missing link, that would mean a nightmare situation for the busy Inveralmond Roundabout.

“We could be left for a number of years with two separate parts of the CTLR built but this bit past the school missing.

“People would have to use the roundabout in order to complete their journey.”

Bertha Park will include 3,000 new homes

The huge housebuilding project at Bertha Park will deliver a whole new village north of Perth once complete.

It will include 3,000 new homes.

The new Bertha Park High School opened in 2019.

Springfield would have to let the council know of its intention to build the road at least a year before the 750th house is built at Bertha Park.

The developer and the council would have to agree a figure for the cost of the road before it went ahead.

If there was no agreement, the council would go ahead and build the road.

In that situation the council would not deduct the cost of the road from Springfield’s £12.5 million public transport contribution.

Link road will go ahead say council and developers

Springfield Central Managing Director, Peter Matthews, has no doubts about the completion of the link road.

He gave an assurance it would go ahead as part of the Bertha Park development.

It would give road users “an alternative route to the A9,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council “expects the whole route to be delivered.”

A spokesperson added: “This is part of the developer requirements, however there is no fixed timetable for this.”