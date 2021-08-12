Blair Castle Horse Trials: Council approves return of crowds for 2021 event

Thousands of people will be allowed to descend on the 2021 Blair Castle International Horse Trials after council chiefs approved the return of crowds.

The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However following the easing of restrictions, Perth and Kinross Council has given organisers the green light for the horse trials to return with spectators.

Up to 12,000 people will be allowed to attend on both Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29 – lower than the 45,000 that normally attend the event.

Some Covid-19 measures will still be in place, including masks in enclosed spaces and 1,000 litres of hand sanitiser.

Visitors will get a chance to see Olympic team gold medal winners Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen, as well as reigning world champion Rose Canter.

Nicky Townshend, assistant director of the horse trials, said: “We have been working hard to gain approval for an increase in spectator numbers for some time.

“To finally hear that this application has been approved is fantastic news and bodes well for a truly exciting weekend of sport which can be enjoyed by more people than we felt might be possible this time last week.”