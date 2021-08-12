Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Blair Castle Horse Trials: Council approves return of crowds for 2021 event

By James Simpson
August 12 2021, 12.54pm Updated: August 12 2021, 12.56pm
Visitors at the event in 2019.
Visitors at the event in 2019.

Thousands of people will be allowed to descend on the 2021 Blair Castle International Horse Trials after council chiefs approved the return of crowds.

The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However following the easing of restrictions, Perth and Kinross Council has given organisers the green light for the horse trials to return with spectators.

The event last took place in 2019.

Up to 12,000 people will be allowed to attend on both Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29 – lower than the 45,000 that normally attend the event.

Some Covid-19 measures will still be in place, including masks in enclosed spaces and 1,000 litres of hand sanitiser.

Visitors will get a chance to see Olympic team gold medal winners Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen, as well as reigning world champion Rose Canter.

12,000 people have been give the go-ahead to attend the horse trials on both Saturday and Sunday.

Nicky Townshend, assistant director of the horse trials, said: “We have been working hard to gain approval for an increase in spectator numbers for some time.

“To finally hear that this application has been approved is fantastic news and bodes well for a truly exciting weekend of sport which can be enjoyed by more people than we felt might be possible this time last week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier