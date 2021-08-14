‘It has been a nightmare’ — Perthshire couple ‘terrorised’ in boundary feud with neighbour

A Perthshire couple say they feel “terrorised” by a neighbour who churned up part of their garden with an industrial digger and smashed up their property.

Grant Hunter has been ordered by a court not to go near Peter and Barbara Doogan amidst a bitter 18-month feud over shared land.

The households lived fewer than 16-feet apart in rural Abernethy, close to where the River Tay meets the Earn.