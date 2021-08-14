News / Perth & Kinross ‘It has been a nightmare’ — Perthshire couple ‘terrorised’ in boundary feud with neighbour By Jamie Buchan August 14 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 14 2021, 9.39am Peter and Barbara Doogan A Perthshire couple say they feel “terrorised” by a neighbour who churned up part of their garden with an industrial digger and smashed up their property. Grant Hunter has been ordered by a court not to go near Peter and Barbara Doogan amidst a bitter 18-month feud over shared land. The households lived fewer than 16-feet apart in rural Abernethy, close to where the River Tay meets the Earn. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]