Fun Palaces: Perth Theatre event to bring community and range of talents together

Perth and Kinross locals are being encouraged to share their creative skills in October as part of this year’s Fun Palaces event.

Organised by Perth Theatre, it is a weekend of activities run for and by the community where groups and individuals can get together to showcase their talents.

It will celebrate the reopening of Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall, and will adopt an environmental theme.

Bringing the Perthshire community together

The event will bring together people of all ages and abilities together on October 2 and 3.

Anyone from environmental activists to wellness instructors are encouraged to get involved to share their top tips.

Outreach producer for Horsecross Arts Katie Mitchell said: “We are very excited to be reopening our doors and what better way to do it than by bringing the Perthshire community together?

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s ideas of what they would like to lead or take part in for our Fun Palaces festival this year.

“We’d love lots of people to get involved and spread the word.”

Mental health through gardening

Last year’s event was held online, with Covid restrictions disallowing in-person events.

The Perth and Kinross Association of Voluntary Service (PKAVS) highlighted some of its key mental health and wellbeing work through a gardening workshop.

PKAVS creative wellbeing worker Kirsty McKay said: “The seasonal family-friendly pumpkin themed workshop will give people a little sneak peek into the walled garden and what we have been up to.

“Through the garden in Perth and Wisecraft in Blairgowrie, PKAVS supports mental health and wellbeing through therapeutic activities.”

UK-wide event

Perth Theatre’s Fun Palaces event comes as part of a national campaign to encourage local people to co-create their own cultural and community events through a range of areas including arts, science, craft digital and sports activities.

Since 2014, 1758 Fun Palaces have been created across the UK.

Groups or individuals who would like to get involved in Fun Palaces can sign up by emailing engagement@horsecross.co.uk no later than Monday 13 September.