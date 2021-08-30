Perthshire police officer Kevin Heafey’s name to live on thanks to football team’s new strip

A Perthshire police officer who died of pancreatic cancer last month has been honoured by his local football team.

PC Kevin Heafey’s name is now emblazoned across the strip of Kinrossie Caledonian, in memory of the 53-year-old.

The married father-of-three died on July 1, two months before he was due to retire after 30 years of service.

And on Saturday, his wife Sarah presented the Kinrossie team with their new green and white strip, bearing the name Heafey on the front.

Children Megan, 25, Amy, 17 and 14-year-old Gary were also involved in honouring their dad.

It was a highly personal move for Kinrossie Caledonian manager Wayne Ferguson, whose father was best friends with Perth-based Kevin for three decades.

He said Kevin had helped develop his love of football.

‘A great way to honour Kevin’

Wayne said: “Kevin was best friend to my father for more than 30 years, and myself and my family saw him as part of the family.

“Kevin took me and my brother to my first football match, St Johnstone v VPS Vassa.

“From that moment I saw how popular and how well-known Kevin was in and around Perth.

“Before Kevin passed away he mentioned his time playing football with his colleagues from the police and how he loved hard tackle.

“Unfortunately Kevin wasn’t able to come out and watch Kinrossie Caledonian like he said he wanted to do.”

He added: “I feel it’s a great way to honour Kevin by wearing his surname Heafey on the front of our green and white striped kit.

“We are dedicating our new strips to the man I had the honour of looking up to as an uncle, as a police officer and a stand-out figure of the Perthshire community.”

Kinrossie plays in the Perthshire Amateur Football Association.