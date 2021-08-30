Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Accountancy platform could revolutionise industry, say new Dundee arrivals

By Gavin Harper
August 30 2021, 7.47am Updated: August 30 2021, 9.18am
Craig Hutcheon at the firm's Water's Edge premises in Dundee.
A financial advisory firm wants to “break the mould” of accountancy as it kick-starts a world first online platform.

Nexus Finance has been launched by Craig Hutcheon, founder of Aberdeen-based Hutcheon Mearns, and managing director Adam Maitland.

The launch of the new platform comes as the firm opens a new office in Dundee.

The Aberdeen-based company was founded in 2015 and has now opened its second office, at Dundee’s Water’s Edge.

Launching freelance hub for workers

Nexus Finance was launched to give workers in the financial sector the option of more flexible working.

Workers can create a profile outlining their skills and experience.

They will be paired with companies looking for financial expertise on a variety of contracts, as required.

Mr Hutcheon said: “We are breaking the mould. We are a hybrid accountancy firm.

“It’s an idea that has been on our project list for the last five or six years.

“My view of the future in finance is it’s going through a technological revolution.

Craig Hutcheon, founder of Hutcheon Mearns.

“Eventually a lot of the manual tasks will be automated. The role of an accountant will become that they are more of an advisor.”

Mr Hutcheon said Covid-19 “accelerated” the pace with which Nexus Finance was born.

The Hutcheon Mearns founder explained the platform will allow workers to be “the master of their own destiny”.

He said anyone returning to work would be able to use the platform to pick up projects, while semi-retired people would also be able to use their skills on an ad-hoc basis.

Mr Hutcheon wants to get 1,000 people signed up for Nexus Finance in the next 12 to 18 months.

“I believe there will be a return to the office for many employees, but other people will like working from home,” he said.

“It will give them the autonomy to choose where and when they work.

“I think in the future it will no longer be 9-5. There will be a far more flexible workforce.”

Dundee a ‘natural fit’ for Hutcheon Mearns

Hutcheon Mearns, meanwhile, is beginning to recruit in Dundee after opening its new office.

The company founder said he was drawn to the city by its reputation for technological innovation.

Mr Hutcheon said: “We’re drawn in by the technological advances that come out of Dundee.

“It is such a centre of innovation.

The business has opened its second office, at Dundee’s Water’s Edge

“Part of our ethos is being innovative so it really fits with our business culture.

“It was a natural move for us to commit to Dundee being our first location outwith Aberdeen.”

Mr Hutcheon said though it was early days in Dundee for the business, things had started well.

“It’s such an exciting place to be.

“All of the projects that are being lined up, it is quite incredible.”

