Hutch: Games firm expands into new Dundee premises after £275m sale

Fast-growing Dundee games company Hutch will move into new city premises after it was bought for almost £275 million ($375m).

Founded a decade ago, London-based Hutch established a studio at the Dundee and Angus College campus in Gardyne Road in 2018.

The firm’s games – which include Rebel Racing, F1 Manager and Top Drives – have been downloaded 300 million times.

This success led it to being acquired by Stockholm-based investment company Modern Times Group (MTG) in December.

Now it has become the latest tech business to move into Water’s Edge at City Quay.

Hutch boss plans to use Dundee tech talent

Peter Hansen-Chambers, chief financial officer at Hutch, hopes the move will capitalise on the city’s tech skills.

“Dundee has always had a reputation for fantastic games talent,” he said.

“That made it very attractive to us as we seek to grow.

“Although very different to our London office, there are similarities in that the building has a great deal of individual character and represents a link with Dundee’s history.

“There has clearly been a lot of investment into the area and seeing that alongside the city’s rich heritage is very impressive.”

Water’s Edge tenants

Water’s Edge is owned by Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, owners of 4J Studios.

The tech entrepreneurs are best known for their part in the global success of Minecraft with their company 4J Studios.

They carried out a £7m refurbishment of listed building Transit Shed 25.

Its tenants include 4J Studios, Broker Insights, Puny Astronaut, Ace Aquatec and Predict Mobile.

Aberdeen-headquartered finance advisory specialists Hutcheon Mearns has also moved in the Water’s Edge building.

Craig Hutcheon, managing director at Hutcheon Mearns, said: “The innovative facilities available at Water’s Edge, combined with the prime location, were key in deciding to base our Dundee presence there as we continue to grow.”

‘Good energy is contagious’

The 29,500 sq ft site includes a modern co-working space, which has grown in popularity during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Burns said: “Both Hutch and Hutcheon Mearns are working on some really exciting projects and growing at pace.

“We hope that at Water’s Edge they find the space and inspiration to fuel that work.

“The abundance of talent in Dundee and the energy in the wider tech ecosystem are making Scotland a greater draw for major digital employers.

“We believe good energy is contagious and having top class facilities and partners in the city ensures we capitalise on this remarkable opportunity.”

Water’s Edge is now owned by Chroma Developments, part of Chroma Ventures, which was launched earlier this year by Mr Burns and Mr van der Kuyl, as a means of consolidating their portfolio of investments.