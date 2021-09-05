Toxic algae forces cancellation of Loch Tay swim event

Organisers of a swimming event planned for Loch Tay later this month have been forced to cancel because of an outbreak of toxic algae.

The blue-green algae – cyanobacteria – has been found on the loch – resulting in the cancellation of the Swim Loch Tay event planned for September 18.

Peter Waugh of Tay Fitness Events, who organised the swim said they were “devastated” to have to cancel the event for the 250 or so swimmers who had registered to take part.

Large blooms

He said: “Unfortunately, several very large blooms of blue green algae have developed around the marina at Loch Tay Highland Lodges, specifically at points that are used for entry to and exit from the loch, as well as out in the main body of the Loch.”

Swimmers and others who have encountered the blooms have often developed skin rashes.

Peter said: “This is a completely natural phenomenon, which we have no control over.

“We have therefore been left with no alternative but to cancel this year’s event.

“We understand and share the disappointment of this news but the safety of participants is our top priority.

‘Most important thing is to keep everyone safe’

“We made the decision as early as possible to allow participants to make other arrangements and not be left hanging on to the last minute to see what was happening.

“This was a difficult decision for us to make, especially as we are just getting up and running again after Covid, but the most important thing for us is to keep everyone safe.”

Peter said that anyone who had been registered to take part could have a full refund or else transfer their entry to next year when a new date, September 17, has already been set for the event.

He said other events planned by the group for the same weekend – The Loch 2 Lawers 10K and Half Marathon running event on Sunday September 19 – were still going ahead as planned, as they don’t use the Loch.

The first Swim Loch Tay was held in 2019, with swimmers setting off from the marina at Killin.

Swimmers can swim any distance by completing several loops up to 5km.

Blue-green algae explained

Blue-green algae has been particularly prevalent this year with blooms of the toxic bacteria being found in several parts of Tayside and Fife.

The algae can be highly dangerous for humans and pets, especially dogs.

Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring bacteria that can grow in ponds, lakes and reservoirs.

Whilst we know it as blue-green algae, it’s not actually an algae but a bacteria known as cyanobacteria.

It thrives especially in still or slow-moving water, and whilst it can occur at any time of the year it’s most dangerous during warmer weather when the concentrations are higher.

While no deaths or long-term illness amongst humans have been identified, exposure can cause severe illness.

Other effects listed by the NHS include eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea and pains in

muscles and joints. People can also have seizures.

Additional information about Swim Loch TAY can be found here.