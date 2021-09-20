Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Organ Donation Week: What are the rules in Scotland and could you save a life?

By Saskia Harper
September 20 2021, 4.23pm Updated: September 20 2021, 4.27pm

Every year, 500 people in Scotland are waiting for an organ donation, but there aren’t enough donors to make sure everyone gets the transplant they need.

It’s Organ Donation Week and we’re answering all your questions about organ donation in Scotland.

What is the law on organ donation in Scotland?

Since March this year, Scotland has operated under an ‘opt out’ organ donation system.

This means if you have not opted out when you die, the law allows for the donation of certain organs and tissue for transplantation.

Scotland operates an opt out organ donation system.

While the law has changed to an opt out system, you can still register to be an organ donor on the Organ Donation Scotland website.

Doing this can make it easier for your loved ones to honour your decision around organ donation after your death.

More than 50% of Scots have already joined the Organ Donor Register.

I want to donate my organs – will they definitely be used?

Only around 1% of people die in a way that means their organs can be used – part of the reason so many are waiting for a transplant.

According to the NHS, to donate organs after death, a person needs to die in hospital under specific circumstances.

Donors are usually those who have died in a hospital intensive care unit or emergency department.

So just because you’ve registered to be an organ donor, and an opt out system is now in place, these limitations mean only certain people can donate their organs after death.

Can anyone become an organ donor?

Donations are primarily about the condition of the organ, as opposed to age.

There is no upper age limit to be an organ donor and in Scotland, children aged between 12 and 16 can record their own donation decision on the register.

For under 12s, parents can register a donation for their child.

There is no upper age limit on who can be an organ donor.

If you have a health condition, you are likely still able to donate. Medical conditions that preclude someone from becoming an organ donor include:

  • Current active cancer where the cancer is not in remission (although cornea donation may still be possible for those with active cancers)
  • Ebola virus
  • Current infection with a range of viruses, including the Zika virus
  • Untreated tuberculosis
  • Certain conditions that are very rare in the UK, including rabies and yellow fever

Lifestyle factors such as smoking and drinking alcohol do not necessarily preclude you from donating an organ, but it depends on a case-by-case basis.

Which organs can I donate?

You can donate some or all of the following organs after your death:

  • Heart
  • Lungs
  • Liver
  • Kidneys
  • Pancreas (including pancreatic islets)
  • Small bowel

You can also choose to donate your tissue. The most commonly donated tissue are:

  • Heart valves
  • Tendons
  • Parts of the eye, such as the cornea
  • Patches of skin

Why should I donate my organs when I die?

According to the NHS, three people in the UK die every day waiting for an organ transplant. 

But one organ donor has the potential to save the lives of up to nine people on the transplant waiting list.

To find out more about the impact donating your organs could have after you die, visit www.organdonationscotland.org

