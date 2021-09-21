Mooncake Festival: Perth’s Chinese community come together to celebrate mid-autumn

The Chinese community in Perth have come together to celebrate the annual Mooncake Festival.

Also known as the Mid-Autumn festival, it’s the second biggest event in the Chinese calendar after Chinese New Year.

And it’s only the second time members of the Perth Chinese Association have met since Covid restrictions eased in July.

They are “delighted” to have seen such celebrations grow in the Fair City, with more locals becoming aware of them.

Mooncakes are a ‘must eat’ food

The Mid-Autumn Festival sees family members eating together, sharing mooncakes, worshiping the moon with gifts and displaying lanterns.

And according to Perth Chinese Association chairman Andy Chan, mooncakes are the festival’s “must eat food”.

This is because they are seen as a symbol of reunion and happiness.

“There is lots and lots of food and the speciality is the mooncake, which is only ever eaten at this festival,” he said.

“The best way to describe a traditional mooncake is like marzipan with a preserved egg yolk in the middle, but you get lots of different kinds nowadays, with ice cream and things like that.”

In the past, the Moon Festival was celebrated at harvest time. Ancient Chinese emperors worshiped the moon in autumn to thank it for the harvest.

But nowadays, people mainly celebrate the Moon Festival as a time for family reunions.

Celebrating Chinese culture

Mr Chan said: “Through the years, I have been delighted to see the Chinese celebrations in Perth grow and grow to be an event where all the diverse communities of our area can share in the joy and appreciate the Chinese culture and celebrations.

“There have been many excellent examples where Perth and Kinross Council and the Chinese community have worked together to celebrate Chinese culture, and support and develop the Chinese community.”

“It shows we can achieve so much more when we work together in cooperation, sharing our resources and our goodwill.”

He added: “Finally I wish all our friends and families a very happy and safe Mid-Autumn Festival.”