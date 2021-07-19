Joy and relief as Perth Chinese Association members reunite after more than a year apart

Members of the Perth Chinese Association were “delighted and relieved” to have finally met after 15 months as Covid restrictions continue to ease.

Before the pandemic, the association’s members would meet monthly to enjoy cherished conversations over lunches and day trips.

With many elderly members among the group, the forced hiatus meant that vital social contact was lost.

But while Covid-19 temporarily prevented in-person meetings, the association worked hard to ensure its members were taken care of.

After their 15-month wait, they finally met again in person for lunch at the Manchurian restaurant in Dundee, followed by a visit to the V&A.

‘In times of crisis, we value our friends’

Perth Chinese Association chairman Andy Chan said: “This was the first group outing and physical get-together in over 15 months which we are delighted and grateful for.

“It was just so great. Some people had their masks on and we didn’t recognise them at first.

“People were saying to each other, ‘oh, it’s been ages’, and that kind of thing.

“It was relief and members were asking ‘What can we do next?’ There was a lot of excitement.

“It was great to see each other and chat in person as opposed to virtually.

“It was nice to be together as a group once again in a restaurant with traditional Chinese foods and dim sum.”

He added: “It is at times of crisis that we value and support our friends the most.”

Pandemic support

During the pandemic, organisers ensured its elderly members in particular were coping under the restrictions.

Owners and staff at Andy’s Glengarry Road takeaway restaurant, Chan’s, cooked for members and delivered meals to their homes.

They also made themselves available to talk and ensured members had enough essential items.

Andy added: “We had to suspend our Lunch Clubs and Social Services but we still prepared hot meals along with some essential use items which we delivered to some of our community members’ homes.

“Most of our members and service users are elderly, frail and isolating this way we could check they were ok or if they had any further requirements whilst delivering their meal.”

Meanwhile, the Consulate General for China in Edinburgh provided face masks and hand sanitiser to members during the pandemic.

Despite not being able to have in-person meetings, members still kept in touch with each other over the phone and on WhatsApp.

Perth Chinese Association

Before Covid restrictions came into force, the Perth Chinese Association provided a range of in-person support.

Members would meet monthly for lunch provided by Chan’s and talks from health officials and members of the emergency services.

Andy said: “If we have a health visitor, they will check members’ blood pressure. Or if Chinese New Year was coming up, we’d have a police officer to talk about how to secure your home.

“There’s also having things translated such as doctor appointment letters.”

There are no formal sign-ups required for the association, with between 16 and 35 people typically attending each meeting.

It receives funding support from Perth and Kinross Council, with members and other locals also doing their part to help.

The Perth Chinese Association is now looking forward to events planned for the coming months, including the mid-autumn Mooncake Festival and Chinese New Year 2022.