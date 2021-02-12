Chinese New Year celebrations toned down but organisers are already planning next festival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Subdued Chinese New Year celebrations have taken place around Tayside today.

Usually, Perth hosts Scotland’s biggest festival to bring in the Chinese New Year.

As the Year of the Rat became the Year of the Ox, families celebrated the Spring Festival

Perth Chinese Association chairman Andy Chan brought the New Year in with his family.

He said: “Through the years, because of the efforts of Perth Chinese Association and Perth and Kinross Council, I have been delighted to see the Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth grow and grow to be an event where all the diverse communities of our area can share in the joy and appreciate the Chinese culture and celebrations.

“We now have the biggest and most attended public Chinese New Year event in Scotland which is attended by people from all over the UK.

“Our popular event incorporates part of the winter festival programme, riverside light nights at Norie-Miller Walk on the beautiful Banks of the River Tay.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 we are not able to celebrate in the same way and there are online concerts and events organised by the Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China in Edinburgh, Mr Ma Qiang.

“To mark the occasion, the Perth Bridge will be lit up in yellow and red.

“However, this does give the events team and myself another year to plan an even bigger and better celebration.”