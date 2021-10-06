Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire fundraiser to walk 5000 miles across Canada in effort to restore Scotland’s lost wilderness

By George Mair
October 6 2021, 2.51pm Updated: October 6 2021, 2.55pm
Michael Yellowless is trekking from the west to the east cost of Canada

A Perthshire musician is walking 5000 miles across Canada with his guitar and his dog to raise funds to help restore Scotland’s lost wilderness.

Michael Yellowlees, from Dunkeld, is walking from Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island on the Pacific Ocean to the east coast of Newfoundland on the edge of the North Atlantic.

Michael, 32, has already raised over £24,000 in support of the Highlands-based rewilding charity Trees for Life after nearly 700 people donated to his JustGiving page.

He is completing the trek — which is roughly the equivalent of walking from Dunkeld to Istanbul and back — with Alaskan husky Luna.

Scotland’s lost trees

He started planning the epic nine month trek three years ago while walking in the Scottish Highlands, in the hope of restoring “some of the wilderness that has been lost over the last few hundred years”.

He said: “It is a beautiful landscape but with a strong sense of sadness because of the absence of woodland, wildlife and people.

“So I decided then to walk across the great wilderness of Canada to raise funds for Trees for Life and its work to restore Scotland’s Caledonian Forest, at a time when the world is on high alert over climate chaos and biodiversity loss.”

Michael worked in Vancouver for a spell, looking after sled dogs, to help fund his venture.

Michael Yellowlees with Luna on the trek

He set off on March 1 dressed in his Ancient Pride of Scotland tartan kilt and with only his guitar, former sled dog Luna and a few belongings in a three-wheeled handcart.

Covering up to 50km per day, his adventures have included encounters with black bears, listening to the howling of wolves at night and snowstorms while crossing the Rocky Mountains.

Trusted husky ‘disappeared’ for a week

The challenge was put on hold for a week, however, after Luna jumped out of his canoe following a waterway section of the Great Canada Trail and vanished into the dense wilderness in an area of Northern Ontario.

Michael said: “I was totally distraught. For months, we had been best friends and had looked after one another.

“After seven days and seven nights, just as I was giving up all hope, Luna appeared like an apparition, strolling casually back as though nothing had happened — although she had lost some weight.”

In 1867, legendary Scots naturalist John Muir completed a famous 1000-mile journey on foot across North America from Kentucky to the Gulf Coast.

More than a century and a half later, Michael is on course to emulate the iconic feat five times over.

Michael says he has been treated with huge kindness by Scotland’s ancestral cousins in Canada

He is currently in Quebec, after trekking across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Michael told how he and Luna have been given a warm reception wherever they have gone in Canada, which has a strong Scottish heritage, and pipe bands have heralded their arrival into some towns.

Trek scheduled to finish next month

He expects to arrive at his final destination, the headland of Cape Spear in Newfoundland, in early November.

He added: “The warmth of the people has been amazing. In every town and village people have offered me food, shelter and donations. So much kindness.

“I’ve been accompanied into towns and cities by marching pipe bands and interviewed by newspapers, radio and TV.”

Trees for Life is dedicated to rewilding the Scottish Highlands by enabling the restoration of the globally unique Caledonian Forest which once covered much of Scotland.

Its volunteers have established nearly two million native trees at dozens of sites, “encouraging wildlife to flourish and helping communities to thrive”.

‘Big task’ to restore Scotland’s nature

The charity recently announced the launch of Affric Highlands, a 30-year landscape-scale rewilding initiative to restore nature across an area of over 500,000 acres stretching from Loch Ness across the central Highlands to Kintail in the west, and encompassing Glens Cannich, Affric, Moriston and Shiel.

Michael will finish his trek in November, barring any hiccups

The community-driven venture aims to tackle the nature and climate emergencies, and create social and economic opportunities in the region.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “We have been following Michael’s journey across Canada with awe and admiration.

“Restoring native habitats and wildlife to the Scottish Highlands is a big task that no one can do alone.

“But Michael’s extraordinary trek is proof of the power of the individual to make a difference.”

To support Michael and Luna’s fundraising on their rewilding journey, visit the Just Giving page.

