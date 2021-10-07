Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Prized River Tay fishing spots on sale for £1.1 million

By Katy Scott
October 7 2021, 2.30pm Updated: October 7 2021, 2.31pm
Two beats on the river are on sale for £550,000 each.

Two prestigious fishing spots on the River Tay have been put up for sale for £1.1 million.

Enthusiasts can secure their own private stretch of the iconic waterway in the heart of Perthshire.

The two stretches on sale, traditionally named “beats”, feature otters, beavers and kingfishers as well as rare freshwater pearl mussels.

The beats are almost adjoining and will be sold in two lots for £550,000 each.

Dunkeld House Water and Newtyle Water sit on either side of the seven-arch Thomas Telford Bridge in Dunkeld.

river tay fishing
A sales brochure from estate agents Strutt & Parker boasts of “premier quality salmon fishing extending to about four miles across two beats” with a five-year average of 223 salmon and grilse.

The spots also include “30 named pools and fishing for up to 16 rods” as well as two existing fishing huts, a boat house and planning consent for a new fishing hut.

The buyers will also have the chance to go kayaking, paddleboarding or wild swimming in their own stretch of water.

The brochure claims the two beats “provide the owner with the opportunity to continue to operate successful commercial rod-and-line salmon fisheries catering for sportsmen and women from around the world”.

Leisure and eco-tourism

Whoever snaps up the sites will also be able to “explore new opportunities for leisure and eco-tourism by harnessing the combination of the exquisite natural capital that the river has to offer with the huge local demand for recreational tourism”.

The Tay is the longest river in Scotland with a catchment area of 2,000 square miles.

It was also home to the UK’s biggest ever rod-caught salmon – a 64lb specimen caught by Georgina Ballantine in October 1922.

The fish was taken to Perth, where a cast was made of the creature, before it was gifted to Perth Royal Infirmary where it was eaten by staff and patients.

Shaped by a River: Tales of the Tay

