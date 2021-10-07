Prized River Tay fishing spots on sale for £1.1 million

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two prestigious fishing spots on the River Tay have been put up for sale for £1.1 million.

Enthusiasts can secure their own private stretch of the iconic waterway in the heart of Perthshire.

The two stretches on sale, traditionally named “beats”, feature otters, beavers and kingfishers as well as rare freshwater pearl mussels.

The beats are almost adjoining and will be sold in two lots for £550,000 each.

Dunkeld House Water and Newtyle Water sit on either side of the seven-arch Thomas Telford Bridge in Dunkeld.

A sales brochure from estate agents Strutt & Parker boasts of “premier quality salmon fishing extending to about four miles across two beats” with a five-year average of 223 salmon and grilse.

The spots also include “30 named pools and fishing for up to 16 rods” as well as two existing fishing huts, a boat house and planning consent for a new fishing hut.

The buyers will also have the chance to go kayaking, paddleboarding or wild swimming in their own stretch of water.

The brochure claims the two beats “provide the owner with the opportunity to continue to operate successful commercial rod-and-line salmon fisheries catering for sportsmen and women from around the world”.

Leisure and eco-tourism

Whoever snaps up the sites will also be able to “explore new opportunities for leisure and eco-tourism by harnessing the combination of the exquisite natural capital that the river has to offer with the huge local demand for recreational tourism”.

The Tay is the longest river in Scotland with a catchment area of 2,000 square miles.

It was also home to the UK’s biggest ever rod-caught salmon – a 64lb specimen caught by Georgina Ballantine in October 1922.

The fish was taken to Perth, where a cast was made of the creature, before it was gifted to Perth Royal Infirmary where it was eaten by staff and patients.

