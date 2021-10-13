Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Worries over ‘two-hour wait’ for Covid booster jabs in Perth – as queues continue in Dundee

By Saskia Harper
October 13 2021, 4.11pm Updated: October 13 2021, 6.08pm

Over 70s queueing for their Covid booster jabs have reportedly experienced two-hour waits in Tayside.

Some were left standing outside the Dewars Centre in Perth due to “unplanned staff absences” on Tuesday.

And queues in Dundee continued at the city’s new booster vaccine clinic on the High Street.

The queue at the Dewars Centre in Perth.
The queue at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

The Dewars Centre has been used as a drop-in clinic throughout the pandemic and began delivering booster vaccines after the rollout was approved by the Scottish Government.

Rae Metcalf, 86, said: “Friends who have already been are speaking of two hour waits, with insufficient seating.

“And a friend who went this morning stood outside in the cold for an hour.”

‘I’m not the only old person in poor health’

Mrs Metcalf, who has health issues, is concerned about her own booster appointment and is even unsure if she’ll be able to attend.

She explains: “I have heart failure and osteoarthritis. I’m not the only old person in poor health.

“I can’t stand for any length of time and that’s not unusual for older people.

Mrs Metcalf’s health issues mean she may not be able to attend her appointment if she’s faced with delays.

“Nobody wants to stand about and that’s one of the worst things if you have any kind of circulatory troubles.

“I want to get this jab, but I’m not going if I have to stand in a queue like that. And I don’t think I’m the only one thinking like that.”

‘It will put older people off’

Long queues and waits at vaccine clinics have left locals confused about the logistics of how they attend their appointments.

Mrs Metcalf continues: “One friend who is 91 was going to take a taxi there, ask it to wait for her and bring her home again.

“But obviously if you have an hour or more to stand in a queue, that’s not going to be possible.

Mrs Metcalf believes news of the delays will put other off getting the jab.

“I think it will put older people off. My appointment is next week and if the situation does not improve, I’m just not going.

“But what I’ll do thereafter, I don’t know.”

‘Minimal delays reported today’

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Some people experienced a longer wait at our vaccination centres in Dewars Centre in Perth and Dundee City Centre yesterday.

“We would like to apologise for that and thank people for their patience.

“Unfortunately, due to a number of unplanned staff absences, there were fewer vaccinators than planned on these sites which led to people having to wait longer than we would like.

Locals queuing outside Dundee's new vaccination centre in the old Zara building.
Locals queuing outside Dundee’s new vaccination centre in the old Zara building on Tuesday.

“There have been minimal delays reported today at either site.

“In the event of delays, wherever possible, patients will be brought inside to wait rather than waiting outside the buildings.

“In circumstances where patients are physically unable to wait in queues, seating areas are available near the entrance of both vaccination centres.

“Wheelchairs are also available on site if required.”

Elderly queuing for an hour for booster Covid vaccines at new Dundee clinic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]