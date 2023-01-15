Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The clear up operation after Saturday night’s storms got under way in Angus as a yellow weather warning remains in place for the area.

Strong overnight winds saw the areas around Glamis and Kirriemuir the worst affected.

The main road into Glamis from Kirriemuir was closed due to one tree blown over and another left hanging precariously over the road.

The weather was “awful”

Crews were on site quickly to remove them and the road was re-opened by morning.

One local said: “The weather was awful. I was driving back into Glamis and just missed the tree coming down. I got an awful fright.

“The tree completely blocked the main road so people had to go the long way round.”

Another said: “I heard an almighty crash outside and when I went to take a look one tree had been blown right over the main road.

“Thank goodness there were no cars passing at that moment.”

Meantime a Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place for many parts of Tayside and Fife from 2pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.