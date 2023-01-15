Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way By Lindsey Hamilton January 15 2023, 11.17am Updated: January 15 2023, 4.56pm Clear up at Glamis after the high winds. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The clear up operation after Saturday night’s storms got under way in Angus as a yellow weather warning remains in place for the area. Strong overnight winds saw the areas around Glamis and Kirriemuir the worst affected. The main road into Glamis from Kirriemuir was closed due to one tree blown over and another left hanging precariously over the road. The weather was “awful” Crews were on site quickly to remove them and the road was re-opened by morning. One local said: “The weather was awful. I was driving back into Glamis and just missed the tree coming down. I got an awful fright. One tree was blown right across the road. Image: Angus Roads Information. “The tree completely blocked the main road so people had to go the long way round.” Another said: “I heard an almighty crash outside and when I went to take a look one tree had been blown right over the main road. “Thank goodness there were no cars passing at that moment.” The road was re-opened after the trees were cleared. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. Meantime a Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place for many parts of Tayside and Fife from 2pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… 2 Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for… 3 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 4 ‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee… 5 No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy 6 Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife 7 New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are… 8 Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her… 9 Meggi Lashes: TikTok star’s new Dundee beauty vending machine 10 New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee More from The Courier Glenn Middleton: I feel grateful to call Dundee United my home How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find… Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their 'rock… Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats Former boxer blamed 'blows to head' for Dundee police fight challenge Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers' overtime pay as sickness hits services Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on… Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions Brechin Health Centre 'has room for 3,900 more patients' ahead of infirmary demolition decision Editor's Picks How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find help Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats Former boxer blamed ‘blows to head’ for Dundee police fight challenge Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on stage Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions Brechin Health Centre ‘has room for 3,900 more patients’ ahead of infirmary demolition decision New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her death Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests