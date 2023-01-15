Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 15 2023, 11.17am Updated: January 15 2023, 4.56pm
Clear up at Glamis after the high winds. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Clear up at Glamis after the high winds. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The clear up operation after Saturday night’s storms got under way in Angus as a yellow weather warning remains in place for the area.

Strong overnight winds saw the areas around Glamis and Kirriemuir the worst affected.

The main road into Glamis from Kirriemuir was closed due to one tree blown over and another left hanging precariously over the road.

The weather was “awful”

Crews were on site quickly to remove them and the road was re-opened by morning.

One local said: “The weather was awful. I was driving back into Glamis and just missed the tree coming down. I got an awful fright.

One tree was blown right across the road. Image: Angus Roads Information.

“The tree completely blocked the main road so people had to go the long way round.”

Another said: “I heard an almighty crash outside and when I went to take a look one tree had been blown right over the main road.

“Thank goodness there were no cars passing at that moment.”

The road was re-opened after the trees were cleared. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Meantime a Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place for many parts of Tayside and Fife from 2pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

 

 

