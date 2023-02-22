George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged 103

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged 103

By Chris Ferguson
February 22 2023, 2.30pm
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .

George Stewart of Scone, who is believed to have fired the final shorts of the Italian campaign in the Second World War, has died aged 103.

Just two days before VE Day, his engagement with German troops near Torbole is thought to have been the last firefight of the campaign.

George, a captain in the Royal Artillery, had previously been awarded the Military Cross for his actions in the March 1945 Allied push over the River Po.

By this time the 25-year-old had already been a veteran of the Battles of  El Alamein in North Africa and Anzio in Italy, as the Allies swept north through the country.

In later life, George became world senior tennis champion aged 85 after taking up the game when he retired, and skied well into his second century.

George Girdwood Stewart was born in Glasgow on December 12 1919, the son of Herbert Alexander Stewart, a chartered electrical engineer, and his wife Janetta Girdwood.

Education

He was educated at Kelvinside Academy where his father and two uncles were educated, as, in due course, was his son.

After a childhood much affected by illness, he spent a year at Glasgow University studying agricultural science before being called up for military service in 1940.

Throughout the war years, his spirits were sustained by letters from home from a girlfriend, artist Joan Eardley, but they parted ways at the end of the conflict.

In an interview with The Courier in 2020, George recalled the final shots of the war in Italy. “We were advancing north along the road on the east side of Lake Garda,” he said. “It had many tunnels, and because some of these had been blocked by explosions,
we had to take to the high ground above.

“We had lost touch with the enemy, who were retreating towards the Brenner Pass, when I saw flashes from a gun firing from the entrance to a tunnel south of Torbole, at the north-east corner of the lake.

“I engaged the target and it stopped firing. I like to think those rounds I fired
off were probably the very last of the Italian campaign.”

George Stewart, who has died aged 103, outside his Scone home in 2021.

George returned to Scotland to continue his academic studies and later joined the Forestry Commission.

He continued to serve in the Royal Artillery in 278th Field Regiment TA and rose to become a Lieutenant Colonel.

Not long after the war ended, George met Jean Murray. They married in 1950  and had two of a family, Alan, who skied for Britain at the 1976 and 1980 Winter Olympics, and Sally.

He played a major part in the Forestry Commission’s response to the storm of 1968 that devastated woodlands and retired in 1979.

Moment to shine

George went on to serve as chairman of the Scottish Wildlife Trust and on the council of the National Trust for Scotland. He also carried the Olympic torch when it passed through Tayside and Fife on its journey to London in 2012.

When he turned 100, George became the country’s oldest skier and joined son Alan and his family in the French Pyrenees in December 1919, a few months before lockdown. He had learnt to ski in Italy at the end of the war with the help of an Italian PoW and went on to serve as president of the Scottish Ski Club.

The following year, George was a recipient of Maundy Money from the Queen – by post because of the pandemic – for his work in supporting his church and community.

George Stewart carries the Olympic torch through Newburgh in 2012.

At the time he said: “I have a close association with my local church which is Scone and St Martins Parish Church, and it plays a notable part in the activities of the community.

“I’m 101 so there’s a limited amount I can do but I support the church’s activities.

“I learnt to ski after the war in Italy where I was stationed, and I’ve skied virtually every year since then, both in Scotland and the Alps.”

Maudeen MacDougall, minister at Scone and St Martins, said: “George Stewart was a regular attender at the church to the end, a fatherly and brotherly influence on us all, a fantastic and youthful example with a heart for everyone.

“His life was based on that amazing foundation, the love and light, hope and joy of Jesus Christ.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
Teachers Picket at Perth Grammar school on Wednesday, with Labour Group councillors Alasdair Baiiey and Brian Leishman showing support Pic Phil Hannah
Perth councillors 'stood in solidarity' with teachers on picket line outside schools
The Dick McTaggart Centre closed on Friday.
Gymnasts' frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee's Dick McTaggart Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented