Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman

By James Simpson
February 22 2023, 2.39pm
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems

Thieves who stole two tandem bikes from a blind Fife woman have been described as “beneath contempt”.

The bikes – worth a total of £5,000 – were taken from a lock-up in the Caigmount area of Kirkcaldy.

They are used by the woman – named only as Louise – to get out and meet others, and the activity is described as a “huge part of her life”.

The tandems are said to be distinctive with one, pictured above, a high-performance model worth about £3,000.

‘Cycling is a huge part of her life’

The woman is a member of Dalgety Bay-based Talking Tandems – which provides cycling activities for blind and partially-sighted people.

Roy Smith, a member of the charity, says he had planned on going out for a cycle with Louise before the theft was discovered.

He said: “All the blind and partially-sighted members of the club are incredibly brave.

“Louise is an especially gutsy, admirable lady who is formidably independent.

Talking Tandems helps blind and partially-sighted people. Image: DC Thomson

“Cycling is a huge part of her life, and really important to her health and wellbeing.

“We arrived at her lock-up on Tuesday to discover they had been taken.

“For people to take advantage of her vulnerability like this is just beneath contempt.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.10am on Tuesday, we received a report of the theft of two tandem bikes from a lock-up in the Craigmount area of Kirkcaldy that happened some time in the last two weeks.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

