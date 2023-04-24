Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former bank manager and Blairgowrie businesswoman Pauline Adamson has died aged 59.

She worked for TSB for nearly 32 years, managing the Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus branches before establishing Allsorts, an antiques and collectable shop.

Pauline also devoted a considerable time to voluntary work with Alyth Scout Group and the British Heart Foundation.

She was born in Dundee in September 1963 to joiner and clerk of works, William Traynor, and his wife, dressmaker, Marjorie, and grew up with brothers, Adrian and Blane.

Pauline was educated at Saints Peter and Paul primary school and St John’s High School, Dundee, before moving to Blairgowrie High School. Throughout her school years, maths and literature were her strongest subjects.

Career begins

In 1980 she joined the Perth branch of the TSB and settled into a flat in Scott Street, Perth, developed a circle of friends and had an active social life.

Pauline married in 1988 and went on to have four of a family; Jillian, Murray, Callum and Ross and two grandchildren, Arianna and Finlay.

Pauline then transferred to the Blairgowrie branch where she rose to became manager and later took on the additional responsibility of the Coupar Angus branch.

She also completed her certificate in mortgage advice and practice, City and Guilds in customer service and was known as a strong team player.

Business founded

In 2011, Pauline took early retirement from the bank after suffering a subarachnoid haemorrhage. Two years later, her second career took off when together with her friend, Ronnie, she opened Allsorts in Blairgowrie.

It began as an antiques and collectable shop and the business partners went on to hold auctions in Newtyle and Blairgowrie.

Pauline served for 10 years as treasurer of Alyth Scout Group and raised money for the Princes’ Trust in addition to her work with the British Heart Foundation.

Her daughter, Jillian, said: “Our mother liked to make fancy dress costumes for her children and all of them won first prize many a time due to her creativeness.

“She enjoyed knitting and could make a jumper in one day with a knitting machine she bought from one of the Scout jumble sales.

“She loved the Rewind festivals, was the life and soul at parties and latterly

enjoyed going to bingo and out for meals with family and friends.

“She adored her two grandchildren and would help look after them when she was able.”

