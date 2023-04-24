PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen

Arbroath's Western Cemetery is the annual focus of Scottish Anzac commemorations as the final resting place of four airmen who perished while based in Angus.

Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the ANZAC graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the ANZAC graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou – We will remember them

Angus took centre stage for Scotland’s Anzac remembrance in a milestone commemoration at Arbroath’s Western Cemetery.

April 25 is a national Anzac day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand honouring the personnel from the two nations who have made the ultimate sacrifice in conflict.

The date was chosen to honour the men of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement of the First World War.

The colours march to the Anzac ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Also known as the Dardanelles campaign, the near year-long conflict cost an estimated 100,000 lives, more than 10,000 of those Anzac soldiers.

Across the globe, other nations pay similar tribute to their Anitipodean brethren around the same time each year.

And for the past quarter of a century, the Arbroath cemetery has been the location for a ceremony led by the New Zealand Society Scotland and the local branch of Legion Scotland.

The graveyard is the final resting place of four Anzac servicemen who lost their lives in Angus.

A gun salute for the fallen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

On Sunday, colours were lowered as a gun salute broke the peace of the Arbroath morning cold.

NZ Society Scotland president Eriti Mitchell, from Perth, and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led the dignitaries.

Donna-Marie Kirk-Sergeant of the New Zealand High Commission in London gave the main address.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Avah Hunter (left) laid crosses at the airmen’s graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The men laid to rest in Angus

The solemn ceremony on the north side of the graveyard is the closest part of the cemetery to what is now 45 Commando’s RM Condor base.

But it was previously a Fleet Air Arm base and the four Anzac memorials are to airmen who lost their lives while stationed in Angus.

Brian Patterson
He left the rural tranquility of New Zealand’s North Island to train with the Fleet Air Arm.
Tragically, less than a year later, he died in a plane collision 600ft above Arbroath.

Jim Drake
The third child of a Gallipoli veteran, he crashed his Spitfire on a training flight near Barry.

Richard Chettle
Volunteered for the Royal NZ Air Force in 1940 but also perished in an Angus training exercise.

Frederick Batten
The experienced flyer trained in the US before completing a number of operational missions. He too lost his life in a training flight near the Arbroath base.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the scene of solemnity at Arbroath.

Arbroath ANZAC commemoration
Avah Hunter lays crosses at the airmen’s graves.
The final resting place of William Drake and Frederick Batten.
Legion Scotland standard bearers lead the Anzac parade.
Ms Donna-Marie Kirk-Sargeant of the NZ High Commission gives the main address.
Nations united in remembrance.
Respect for the fallen.
The Arbroath ceremony has been staged for 25 years.
James Potter addresses the ceremony.
Soldiers at the cenotaph.
Wreaths are laid.
Servicemen remember.
In honour of fallen comrades.
Side by side in tribute.

