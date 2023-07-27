Motorcyclist who died in crash near Spitall of Glenshee named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A93 near Spittal of Glenshee has been named.

Mitchell Peter Lloyd, 30, from the Derbyshire area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the three-vehicle incident on Saturday.

The crash happened around 1.25pm and involved a Yamaha motorcycle, a Peugeot 2008 and a Ford Ranger.

Probe into A93 crash continues

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Lloyd’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we are asking for anyone who can assist who has not already spoken to officers to come forward.”

If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1699 of Saturday July 22.