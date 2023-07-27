St Johnstone were ‘behind the 8-ball’ in transfer market, says Steven MacLean

Steven MacLean has admitted that St Johnstone started this season’s recruitment process “behind the eight-ball”.

But the Perth boss is still confident he’ll be able to put together a strong enough squad for a successful league campaign.

MacLean has prioritised a centre-back, attacking midfielder and winger as his next three signings.

And there may even be more McDiarmid Park arrivals when he ticks those boxes.

“Because I got the job late, we were being the eight-ball,” MacLean told Sky Sports. “It’s been difficult.

🗣️ "If I can add that bit of quality, I think we'll have a good season" St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is hopeful to add at least three more signings to his squad and is positive about the upcoming campaign ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8dSw1OdJfg — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) July 27, 2023

“With the analysis side of things, we’re more on stats and data but your eye doesn’t lie.

“We’re getting out to games, looking at players and speaking to contacts.

“Gus (head of football operations, Gus MacPherson), myself, Alex (Cleland) and Liam (Craig) all have a lot of contacts.”

Maybe more than four

MacLean, speaking to Sky pundit Kris Boyd, added: “I’m happy with the two we’ve brought in (Dimitar Mitov and Luke Jephcott).

“Hopefully we can get three, four, maybe more, over the line and we’ll be strong.

“We’re looking for a centre-half, an attacking midfielder and a wide player – maybe something a little bit different later in the window if we get those three done.

“I’m not going to lie, we’ve been in for quite a few players and missed out through different things.

“Often it’s money – players get offered more elsewhere.

“We’re comfortable with it. We know where we want to be and we’ll get there.”

Saints face Stirling Albion on Saturday with their hopes of progressing to the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup already extinguished after defeats to Stenhousemuir and Ayr United.