Man in Celtic top hit teenager in the face at Monifieth McDonald’s

The man had been shouting loudly and singing football songs in the restaurant.

By Andrew Robson
Ethiebeaton McDonald's, Monifieth, where the assault took place.
McDonald's in Monifieth. Image: Google Maps

Police are hunting a man in a Celtic top who hit a teenager in the face at Monifieth McDonald’s.

Officers say the man had been shouting loudly and singing football songs in the restaurant, just before midnight on Friday.

He was approached by two 16-year-old boys – one of whom he struck.

The teenager did not suffer any injuries.

The man is described as wearing a green and white Celtic top, khaki jacket, dark trousers and brown-tinted round-lensed glasses at the time.

Celtic fan left Monifieth McDonald’s in grey or silver car

He was in his late 50s and about 5ft7in tall, with short grey hair.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The person responsible left the restaurant and got into a grey or silver car, possibly a taxi or private hire car.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 4730 of July 21.”

