News Courts

Angus gamer who assaulted partner over Wifi loss is jailed

Liam Sinclair, 21, previously admitted domestic offending over a period of over a year.

By Ross Gardiner
Liam Sinclair at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
A bully from Brechin who repeatedly attacked his former partner during a 16-month campaign of domestic violence has been jailed.

Amongst his offending, Liam Sinclair pushed his partner through a table and slapped her because the Wifi cut out.

He also hit her while she fed a child.

At a previous court hearing, Sinclair, 22, admitted attacking his partner multiple times between March 2021 and July 2022.

The slaughterhouse worker also breached strict bail conditions not to go near the woman.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Sinclair already had two previous convictions for violent conduct.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports.

Returning to the dock this week, Sinclair was jailed for a year by Sheriff Mark Thorley.

Attacks

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Sinclair’s first attack came on March 1 2021 when he punched his victim at an address in Brechin.

He attacked her a few days later by punching her and later the same month, pushed her, causing her to fall onto a table, which broke.

On another occasion, he seized her by the neck.

Three months later, Sinclair pushed the woman on the chest before throwing her on the floor, where she struck her head.

After the attacks the woman would photograph her injuries but not tell anyone what had happened, the court heard.

Later that year, she was feeding a young child in the kitchen when Sinclair attacked her.

Sinclair had been playing his Xbox in a bedroom and came through to ask if she had disconnected the Wifi.

He slapped her and went back to the bedroom.

When the woman asked him how he could do that while she was holding a child, he said: “I’ll do it again. I don’t care if you have (the child) or not.”

Court orders ignored

He was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court later that year on strict orders not to approach or contact the woman.

On October 4, police received a call and attended at her home.

She told officers a child had made the call using her phone’s SOS feature but Sinclair was found in the property.

He breached bail again in July the following year.

