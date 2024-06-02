Victim scarred after one-punch assault during ‘stramash’ at Stirling pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim scarred after one-punch assault during ‘stramash’ at Stirling pub

Graeme Balfour suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone when he was thumped in the face by attacker Ross McCormick.

By Jamie Buchan
Ross McCormick
Ross McCormick admitted the one-punch assault at Molly Malone's.

A man was left scarred for life after a one-punch assault during a “stramash” in a Stirling pub.

The event turned violent when an altercation between two women led to "a lot of pushing and shoving" among guests.

The event turned violent when an altercation between two women led to “a lot of pushing and shoving” among guests.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard how Mr Balfour did not realise how badly hurt he was until he went to hospital complaining of “severe” pain.

McCormick, 25, appeared in the dock and admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on January 22 2022.

Caught on CCTV

The court heard Mr Balfour was at the same pub function as McCormick.

Prosecutor Lindsay Brooks said: “After midnight, the girlfriend of the complainer attended at the front door of the locus.

“There was an altercation and the girlfriend pushed the accused’s brother.

“She later received a police warning for that.”

Molly Malone's
The attack happened at the front door of Molly Malone’s in Stirling city centre.

The fiscal depute said: “Others got involved including the accused and the complainer.

“The complainer is then punched to the left side of his face.”

Mr Balfour did not know who had attacked him but the incident was caught on CCTV.

“The complainer went home with his girlfriend,” said Ms Brooks.

“He put an ice pack to his face and took painkillers but the pain became so severe he went to get it checked at Stirling Hospital.”

Mr Balfour was X-rayed and found to have a fractured cheek and eye socket.

He was left with a one-and-a-half inch scar below his hairline.

Lashed out at victim

Solicitor Frazer McCready, defending, said his client is a first offender and claimed the offence “was completely out of character”.

“This was a family gathering and alcohol had been consumed.

“There was an incident at the door of Molly Malone’s.

“I would describe it as a bit of a stramash with a lot of pushing and shoving.

“Mr McCormick thought his brother was in danger and he accepts he lashed out.

“He pushed him once in the face, although when you see the CCTV it doesn’t appear to have been with any great force and the complainer doesn’t fall to the ground.

“But I have explained that sometimes you can end up in the high court with one punch.”

Mr McCready said his client was “genuinely remorseful,” and “violence is not in his nature.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told McCormick: “I will deal with this by way of a monetary penalty.

“It will have to be a substantial fine but I will give you credit for your early plea.”

McCormick, of Crum Crescent, Stirling, was fined £2,000.

