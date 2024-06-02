Victim scarred after one-punch assault during ‘stramash’ at Stirling pub

A man was left scarred for life after a one-punch assault during a “stramash” in a Stirling pub.

Graeme Balfour suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone when he was thumped in the face by attacker Ross McCormick at a family gathering in Molly Malone’s.

The event turned violent when an altercation between two women led to “a lot of pushing and shoving” among guests.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard how Mr Balfour did not realise how badly hurt he was until he went to hospital complaining of “severe” pain.

McCormick, 25, appeared in the dock and admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on January 22 2022.

Caught on CCTV

The court heard Mr Balfour was at the same pub function as McCormick.

Prosecutor Lindsay Brooks said: “After midnight, the girlfriend of the complainer attended at the front door of the locus.

“There was an altercation and the girlfriend pushed the accused’s brother.

“She later received a police warning for that.”

The fiscal depute said: “Others got involved including the accused and the complainer.

“The complainer is then punched to the left side of his face.”

Mr Balfour did not know who had attacked him but the incident was caught on CCTV.

“The complainer went home with his girlfriend,” said Ms Brooks.

“He put an ice pack to his face and took painkillers but the pain became so severe he went to get it checked at Stirling Hospital.”

Mr Balfour was X-rayed and found to have a fractured cheek and eye socket.

He was left with a one-and-a-half inch scar below his hairline.

Lashed out at victim

Solicitor Frazer McCready, defending, said his client is a first offender and claimed the offence “was completely out of character”.

“This was a family gathering and alcohol had been consumed.

“There was an incident at the door of Molly Malone’s.

“I would describe it as a bit of a stramash with a lot of pushing and shoving.

“Mr McCormick thought his brother was in danger and he accepts he lashed out.

“He pushed him once in the face, although when you see the CCTV it doesn’t appear to have been with any great force and the complainer doesn’t fall to the ground.

“But I have explained that sometimes you can end up in the high court with one punch.”

Mr McCready said his client was “genuinely remorseful,” and “violence is not in his nature.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told McCormick: “I will deal with this by way of a monetary penalty.

“It will have to be a substantial fine but I will give you credit for your early plea.”

McCormick, of Crum Crescent, Stirling, was fined £2,000.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.