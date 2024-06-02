Perth promised £20 million to revive high street in Tory election pledge

Perth could benefit from a £20 million cash injection if the Conservatives are re-elected, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged.

The funds could go towards projects aimed at reviving high streets and growing local economies, Mr Sunak said.

Other proposals include using the money to scrap business rates for local firms and create tax-free zones, as well as getting rid of public parking charges.

As part of the scheme, the Tories say local people in the Fair City, not those in Westminster, will decide how the money will be spent.

Analysis by The Courier shows 19% of Perth’s high street units are empty, with vacancy rates rising in the first three months of 2024.

PM: ‘Bold action could revive high streets’

Mr Sunak said: “We the Conservatives have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country.

“This bold action will transform 30 more towns – reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home.”

But the pledge was branded as a “reckless unfunded commitment” by Labour’s Angela Rayner, while the SNP attacked the Conservative’s strategy, saying it had not delivered a “grain of investment in our communities”.

Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said the funding ring-fenced for the investment is the same cash they plan to use for their pensions announcement and National Service plan.

Labour attack plan as another ‘reckless unfunded’ pledge

She added: “Just days ago, Rishi Sunak raided levelling up cash to fund his teenage Dad’s Army.

“Today he’s back making yet another reckless unfunded spending commitment, sure to be broken as quickly as it was made.

“Labour will turn the page on the Conservatives’ chaos by boosting growth in every corner of the country, putting more money in people’s pockets, and giving them control over what matters.”

Perth and Kinross-shire is expected to be a two-way fight between veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart and Conservative candidate Luke Graham.

Welcoming the funding pledge, Mr Graham said it would be a “major boost” and free up funding for other towns in the area including Carse, Crieff and Kinross.

He told The Courier: “This funding would help action my positive plan for Perth and Kinross-shire.

“While the SNP are cutting leisure, health and council services in Perth & Kinross-shire, the Scottish Conservatives are investing in the future bringing new jobs and opportunities.”

John Swinney launches SNP election campaign

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, John Swinney is launching the SNP election campaign in Glasgow, urging voters to back his party to “put Scotland’s interests first”.

He will tell his party faithful that Westminster decision-making has meant “austerity, Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis being imposed on Scotland”.

The party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused both Labour and the Conservatives of a “conspiracy of silence” on austerity in Scotland.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Flynn said there has been £18 billion in public sector cuts, with neither party “providing an answer” on the matter.

Labour focus on migration

He said the SNP is the only party who would return the country to a single market, invest in net zero technologies and will not privatise the NHS.

Labour has also been setting out its election pledges, using Sunday to focus on migration.

Sir Keir said net migration figures have “got to come down”, vowing to “control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first”.