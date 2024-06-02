Perth promised £20 million to revive high street in Tory election pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth promised £20 million to revive high street in Tory election pledge

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to provide £20 million to 30 towns across the UK, with Perth one of those earmarked for the cash.

By Alasdair Clark
Rishi Sunak Perth Election Pledge
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the pledge as part of his election offer to voters. Image: PA

Perth could benefit from a £20 million cash injection if the Conservatives are re-elected, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged.

The funds could go towards projects aimed at reviving high streets and growing local economies, Mr Sunak said.

Other proposals include using the money to scrap business rates for local firms and create tax-free zones, as well as getting rid of public parking charges.

As part of the scheme, the Tories say local people in the Fair City, not those in Westminster, will decide how the money will be spent.

Analysis by The Courier shows 19% of Perth’s high street units are empty, with vacancy rates rising in the first three months of 2024.

PM: ‘Bold action could revive high streets’

Mr Sunak said: “We the Conservatives have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country.

“This bold action will transform 30 more towns – reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home.”

Perth High Street
Perth High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But the pledge was branded as a “reckless unfunded commitment” by Labour’s Angela Rayner, while the SNP attacked the Conservative’s strategy, saying it had not delivered a “grain of investment in our communities”.

Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said the funding ring-fenced for the investment is the same cash they plan to use for their pensions announcement and National Service plan.

Labour attack plan as another ‘reckless unfunded’ pledge

She added: “Just days ago, Rishi Sunak raided levelling up cash to fund his teenage Dad’s Army.

“Today he’s back making yet another reckless unfunded spending commitment, sure to be broken as quickly as it was made.

“Labour will turn the page on the Conservatives’ chaos by boosting growth in every corner of the country, putting more money in people’s pockets, and giving them control over what matters.”

Perth and Kinross-shire is expected to be a two-way race between the SNP’s Pete Wishart and Conservative candidate Luke Graham. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross-shire is expected to be a two-way fight between veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart and Conservative candidate Luke Graham.

Welcoming the funding pledge, Mr Graham said it would be a “major boost” and free up funding for other towns in the area including Carse, Crieff and Kinross.

He told The Courier: “This funding would help action my positive plan for Perth and Kinross-shire.

“While the SNP are cutting leisure, health and council services in Perth & Kinross-shire, the Scottish Conservatives are investing in the future bringing new jobs and opportunities.”

John Swinney launches SNP election campaign

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, John Swinney is launching the SNP election campaign in Glasgow, urging voters to back his party to “put Scotland’s interests first”.

He will tell his party faithful that Westminster decision-making has meant “austerity, Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis being imposed on Scotland”.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney
John Swinney is urging voters to back the SNP to “put Scotland’s interests first”. Image: Shutterstock.

The party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused both Labour and the Conservatives of a “conspiracy of silence” on austerity in Scotland.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Flynn said there has been £18 billion in public sector cuts, with neither party “providing an answer” on the matter.

Labour focus on migration

He said the SNP is the only party who would return the country to a single market, invest in net zero technologies and will not privatise the NHS.

Labour has also been setting out its election pledges, using Sunday to focus on migration.

Sir Keir said net migration figures have “got to come down”, vowing to “control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first”.

Conversation