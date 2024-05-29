Is John Swinney’s campaign already derailed? We asked people in Perth what they think

The Scottish Tories targeted John Swinney’s backyard in Perth for their election launch, and will focus on his problems again today in Holyrood.

They reckon voters are angry at the first minister’s defence of former health secretary Michael Matheson, who tried to charge taxpayers £11,000 for an iPad roaming bill run-up by his sons watching football on holiday in Morocco.

Mr Swinney’s opponents scented blood when he leapt to the defence of his “friend”, now facing suspension and docked pay for his attitude to public funds.

But to what extent do people in Mr Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency actually care? Is it cutting through?

Or are they more concerned with booting the Tories out after years of government under David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak?

‘I just think Douglas Ross is out for blood’

Plenty of people who spoke to The Courier in Perth on Tuesday had goodwill for local MSP John Swinney, including Evelyn Kelly.

The Oakbank resident, 72, liked that he’s experienced in government. She said: “I think he will lead the SNP better than the previous leader.”

She viewed the Conservative party’s pursuit of beleaguered Michael Matheson – who could still be suspended from parliament over his iPad bill behaviour – as a cheap stunt for political capital.

Evelyn said: “I just think Douglas Ross is out for blood.”

Asked if she was angry at Mr Matheson, she added: “No, because I had two teenage boys as well.”

‘They’re both as bad as each other’

For Sam Timoney, who recently moved to Perth city centre from England, there’s not much of a difference between the SNP in Scotland and the Tories down south.

“As far as I’m concerned, they’re both just as bad as each other,” he said. “The funds for public services are absolutely terrible.”

He added: “At heart I’m a Lib Dem, but I don’t really think they stand a chance, so I’m going to vote Labour.”

Sam, aged 20, who works in Morrisons, has some respect for Mr Swinney despite not being a party supporter.

He said: “He’s alright. He seems to be quite certain in what he wants.

“I think he could do a lot – but I’m not holding my breath, he’s a politician.”

The scandal surrounding Mr Matheson made him angry, even if it won’t convince him to vote Tory to keep the SNP out in Perth.

He said: “It’s just another politician sticking their hand in your pocket. It makes me angry.”

‘John Swinney is a sensible head’

Former Tory voter Robin Hughes, 56, had an outside perspective, visiting Pitlochry from England.

Despite previously voting Conservative, he’s actually supportive of the new first minister.

He told us: “I think John Swinney is a sensible head. He’s very good.

“Historically I would have been Tory, but I really am not sure now.

“I think Labour have got a much stronger case.”

Robin even went so far as to say he would vote for Mr Swinney if given the opportunity.

He said: I think I would. He’s not a new kid in town, and I think we need a bit of stability.”

But he added that the first minister’s defence of Mr Matheson had been “unhelpful”.

‘It would influence my thoughts’

Kinnoull resident Marion, aged 70, backs Mr Swinney.

“He seems to be a very good chap,” she said. “We like him.”

But she is surprised to see the SNP leader backing Mr Matheson – and admitted the scandal could play a role in how she votes.

She said: “It seems to be a bit of a disgrace.

“We’re a little bit surprised he’s supporting Matheson so much.”

The SNP has pledged to put independence at the front and centre of their election campaign – but that’s not Marion’s priority.

“I just hope they concentrate on some of the other issues, like education, health, and so on,” she said.

‘The poor are getting poorer’

The fight to win Perth at the next election is likely to be a straight fight between SNP veteran Pete Wishart and former Tory MP Luke Graham.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is banking on pro-union voters lending their vote to his party purely to kick out the nationalists.

But for Lib Dem member Dr Michael Parnham, who has a pHd in pharmacology, that’s unthinkable.

“My vote is already preordained,” he said.

His priority is getting rid of the Tories. He told us: “The poor are getting poorer, the rich are getting richer.”

‘Perth used to be a fantastic city’

For some voters, national rows pale in comparison to their day-to-day local concerns in Perth.

Alan Dempsey, 72, from Letham, says Perth is in decline and he blames the SNP.

He said: “I don’t like the Scottish nationalists.”

Even if he won’t be voting for the SNP anyway, the scandal surrounding Mr Matheson exemplifies what he dislikes about them.

“It’s the lies,” the retired butcher said. And to say he’s okay because he admitted it – he never admitted it, he was caught.”

For anyone who wants to win Alan’s vote, improving the state of Perth might be the best way to do it.

He said: “Look at Perth today. It’s a Tuesday afternoon – there’s nobody here.

“Perth used to be a fantastic city.”

