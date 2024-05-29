Is John Swinney’s campaign already derailed? We asked people in Perth what they think

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is John Swinney’s campaign already derailed? We asked people in Perth what they think

Does anyone in Perth care about the SNP's problems, or the iPad roaming bill scandal, or are they more concerned with removing the Conservative government?

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The Scottish Tories targeted John Swinney’s backyard in Perth for their election launch, and will focus on his problems again today in Holyrood.

They reckon voters are angry at the first minister’s defence of former health secretary Michael Matheson, who tried to charge taxpayers £11,000 for an iPad roaming bill run-up by his sons watching football on holiday in Morocco.

Mr Swinney’s opponents scented blood when he leapt to the defence of his “friend”, now facing suspension and docked pay for his attitude to public funds.

But to what extent do people in Mr Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency actually care? Is it cutting through?

Or are they more concerned with booting the Tories out after years of government under David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak?

Evelyn Kelly gave her view about John Swinney. Image DC Thomson.

‘I just think Douglas Ross is out for blood’

Plenty of people who spoke to The Courier in Perth on Tuesday had goodwill for local MSP John Swinney, including Evelyn Kelly.

The Oakbank resident, 72, liked that he’s experienced in government. She said: “I think he will lead the SNP better than the previous leader.”

She viewed the Conservative party’s pursuit of beleaguered Michael Matheson – who could still be suspended from parliament over his iPad bill behaviour – as a cheap stunt for political capital.

Evelyn said: “I just think Douglas Ross is out for blood.”

Asked if she was angry at Mr Matheson, she added: “No, because I had two teenage boys as well.”

‘They’re both as bad as each other’

Sam Timoney won’t be voting for either the SNP or Tories.

For Sam Timoney, who recently moved to Perth city centre from England, there’s not much of a difference between the SNP in Scotland and the Tories down south.

“As far as I’m concerned, they’re both just as bad as each other,” he said. “The funds for public services are absolutely terrible.”

He added: “At heart I’m a Lib Dem, but I don’t really think they stand a chance, so I’m going to vote Labour.”

Sam, aged 20, who works in Morrisons, has some respect for Mr Swinney despite not being a party supporter.

He said: “He’s alright. He seems to be quite certain in what he wants.

“I think he could do a lot – but I’m not holding my breath, he’s a politician.”

The scandal surrounding Mr Matheson made him angry, even if it won’t convince him to vote Tory to keep the SNP out in Perth.

He said: “It’s just another politician sticking their hand in your pocket. It makes me angry.”

‘John Swinney is a sensible head’

Robin Hughes used to vote Tory – but quite likes John Swinney.

Former Tory voter Robin Hughes, 56, had an outside perspective, visiting Pitlochry from England.

Despite previously voting Conservative, he’s actually supportive of the new first minister.

He told us: “I think John Swinney is a sensible head. He’s very good.

“Historically I would have been Tory, but I really am not sure now.

“I think Labour have got a much stronger case.”

Robin even went so far as to say he would vote for Mr Swinney if given the opportunity.

He said: I think I would. He’s not a new kid in town, and I think we need a bit of stability.”

But he added that the first minister’s defence of Mr Matheson had been “unhelpful”.

‘It would influence my thoughts’

Marion is surprised to see the first minister defending Michael Matheson.

Kinnoull resident Marion, aged 70, backs Mr Swinney.

“He seems to be a very good chap,” she said. “We like him.”

But she is surprised to see the SNP leader backing Mr Matheson – and admitted the scandal could play a role in how she votes.

She said: “It seems to be a bit of a disgrace.

“We’re a little bit surprised he’s supporting Matheson so much.”

The SNP has pledged to put independence at the front and centre of their election campaign – but that’s not Marion’s priority.

“I just hope they concentrate on some of the other issues, like education, health, and so on,” she said.

‘The poor are getting poorer’

Dr Michael Parmham supports the Lib Dems.

The fight to win Perth at the next election is likely to be a straight fight between SNP veteran Pete Wishart and former Tory MP Luke Graham.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is banking on pro-union voters lending their vote to his party purely to kick out the nationalists.

But for Lib Dem member Dr Michael Parnham, who has a pHd in pharmacology, that’s unthinkable.

“My vote is already preordained,” he said.

His priority is getting rid of the Tories. He told us: “The poor are getting poorer, the rich are getting richer.”

‘Perth used to be a fantastic city’

Alan Dempsey strongly dislikes the SNP.

For some voters, national rows pale in comparison to their day-to-day local concerns in Perth.

Alan Dempsey, 72, from Letham, says Perth is in decline and he blames the SNP.

He said: “I don’t like the Scottish nationalists.”

Even if he won’t be voting for the SNP anyway, the scandal surrounding Mr Matheson exemplifies what he dislikes about them.

“It’s the lies,” the retired butcher said. And to say he’s okay because he admitted it – he never admitted it, he was caught.”

For anyone who wants to win Alan’s vote, improving the state of Perth might be the best way to do it.

He said: “Look at Perth today. It’s a Tuesday afternoon – there’s nobody here.

“Perth used to be a fantastic city.”

