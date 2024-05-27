Tories scramble to find candidates in Dundee and Fife as deadline looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tories scramble to find candidates in Dundee and Fife as deadline looms

Rishi Sunak had a rocky start to his General Election campaign, and the party did not have all its candidates in place when the prime minister announced the July 4 date.

By Alasdair Clark
Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative are still scrambling to find candidates in Dundee and Fife five days after he fired the starting gun on the election campaign.

The party has until June 7 to submit its candidates to local authorities, but none have been identified for either Dundee constituency.

Mr Sunak appeared to catch his party by surprise when he announced the election. Tory HQ is searching for candidates in nearly 200 constituencies across the UK.

This includes both Dundee Central and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, as well as Glenrothes and Mid Fife and Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

Further vacancies have occurred as veteran MPs announced they would be standing down, including senior minister Michael Gove.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces the general election. Image: PA

It comes after we reported the Conservatives were struggling to find anyone willing to stand in parts of Fife.

All four are likely to be a two-horse race between the SNP and Labour, but the Conservatives have historically fielded candidates.

Sources in the party say members have been unwilling to put their name forward.

In a scathing assessment, one insider said: “We know he’s not going to do anything, he’s going to lose.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

“I couldn’t talk about supporting him as prime minister when I don’t. There’s no integrity in that.”

Speaking to The Courier, SNP leader John Swinney said: “It’s pretty clear the Conservatives have shambled their way into this election in the way they’ve shambled their way through government.

“They’ve got huge candidate gaps around the country and Conservative MPs are leaving.

“It’s illustrative of the fact the Conservatives are an utter shambolic mess. The sooner we are rid of them the better.”

Leaked memo reveals Tory MPs failing to get behind PM

The prime minister has had a rocky start to his election campaign, which he announced in the midst of a downpour as activists blasted Labour’s 1997 anthem Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream.

And a memo from Conservative Party head office which was obtained by the media revealed MPs had failed to get behind Mr Sunak.

Some are said to have gone on holiday while others have refused to campaign in their constituency.

A third Tory MP is said to have attended a wedding during a campaign week that focussed resources on his constituency.

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said the party would have candidates in all 57 Scottish seats by this week.

They added: “In key seats across Scotland, voters know that only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the scandal-ridden, independence-obsessed SNP.

“By doing so, we can move the focus away from the nationalists’ fixation with breaking up the UK and on to the public’s real priorities, like fixing our ailing public services and growing the economy.”

Conversation