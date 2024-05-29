Judy Murray and Eilidh Doyle back Dundee teacher’s CurricuLink venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Judy Murray and Eilidh Doyle back Dundee teacher’s CurricuLink venture

Dundee teacher Hayley Donnelly has developed a new programme to boost engagement in schools using sport.

Hayley Donnelly has launched a new venture, CurricuLink. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

A Dundee teacher has launched a sports education programme which has won the backing of tennis ace Judy Murray and track star Eilidh Doyle.

Primary teacher Hayley Donnelly, a former Scottish international badminton player, has developed CurricuLink which blends curriculum learning with sport.

She hopes to improve classroom engagement using sports like tennis and rugby.

Hayley has a proven track record in running sporting education business, and is behind the Dundee company Racket Buddies.

The programme not only showcases the positives of sport and exercise, but the transferable skills learned along the way.

CurricuLink has already been trialled with children at schools across Dundee.

Teachers at Ardler, St Fergus RC and St Peter and Paul’s RC primary schools have tested the CurricuLink in the classroom and the gym.

Olympic support for CurricuLink

Olympian Eilidh Doyle has been announced as an ambassador and partner and will support Hayley in launching the programme.

And Hayley hopes the programme will address engagement levels inside and outside the classroom.

“CurricuLink is an educational programme to support teachers and pupils,” she said.

“It offers ready-made projects with a range of lessons that connect not only to the curriculum but importantly to high-quality PE lessons.

“From the pilot sessions, we’ve seen a number of physical and mental health benefits, not least addressing engagement levels and abilities – in and out of the classroom – as well as girls’ participation in sport.

“Our aim is to help with new and interesting learning experiences that both teachers and pupils will enjoy.”

Eilidh added: “As a former teacher, to have a resource like this available is invaluable. I would have bitten your hand off for it!

“Not only does it cover every area throughout the curriculum, it’s also appropriate for all teachers.

Double Olympian Eilidh Doyle. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“It allows you to tap in as much or as little as you need so you can use it as a guide or for full lesson structures.

“The work that has gone into this has been in-depth and meticulous.

“Sport and physical activity can teach us so much and this resource shows that it doesn’t just all have to take place within a gym hall.”

Judy Murray backs CurricuLink

And Curriculink has gained the backing of famous tennis coach Judy Murray — mother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Judy Murray has backed Dundee education programme CurricuLink. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Judy said: “I’m a huge believer in the power of sport in terms of its ability to develop life skills as well as the obvious physical benefits.

“CurricuLink brings sport into the classroom which can only be a good thing.”

