Judy Murray and Eilidh Doyle back Dundee teacher’s CurricuLink venture

A Dundee teacher has launched a sports education programme which has won the backing of tennis ace Judy Murray and track star Eilidh Doyle.

Primary teacher Hayley Donnelly, a former Scottish international badminton player, has developed CurricuLink which blends curriculum learning with sport.

She hopes to improve classroom engagement using sports like tennis and rugby.

Hayley has a proven track record in running sporting education business, and is behind the Dundee company Racket Buddies.

The programme not only showcases the positives of sport and exercise, but the transferable skills learned along the way.

CurricuLink has already been trialled with children at schools across Dundee.

Teachers at Ardler, St Fergus RC and St Peter and Paul’s RC primary schools have tested the CurricuLink in the classroom and the gym.

Olympic support for CurricuLink

Olympian Eilidh Doyle has been announced as an ambassador and partner and will support Hayley in launching the programme.

And Hayley hopes the programme will address engagement levels inside and outside the classroom.

“CurricuLink is an educational programme to support teachers and pupils,” she said.

“It offers ready-made projects with a range of lessons that connect not only to the curriculum but importantly to high-quality PE lessons.

“From the pilot sessions, we’ve seen a number of physical and mental health benefits, not least addressing engagement levels and abilities – in and out of the classroom – as well as girls’ participation in sport.

“Our aim is to help with new and interesting learning experiences that both teachers and pupils will enjoy.”

Eilidh added: “As a former teacher, to have a resource like this available is invaluable. I would have bitten your hand off for it!

“Not only does it cover every area throughout the curriculum, it’s also appropriate for all teachers.

“It allows you to tap in as much or as little as you need so you can use it as a guide or for full lesson structures.

“The work that has gone into this has been in-depth and meticulous.

“Sport and physical activity can teach us so much and this resource shows that it doesn’t just all have to take place within a gym hall.”

Judy Murray backs CurricuLink

And Curriculink has gained the backing of famous tennis coach Judy Murray — mother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Judy said: “I’m a huge believer in the power of sport in terms of its ability to develop life skills as well as the obvious physical benefits.

“CurricuLink brings sport into the classroom which can only be a good thing.”