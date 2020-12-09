Tay Cities Deal sign-off ‘an early Christmas present’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The long-awaited sign-off of the Tay Cities Deal will take place next week, the UK Government has confirmed.

North East Fife Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain asked in the House of Commons on Wednesday morning when the agreement would finally be secured and if it would be an “early Christmas present”.

She said: “It’s been a year since I was elected and all that time the government has promised that the Tay Cities Deal is just around the corner.

“Now I understand that the deal is nearly over the line and will be signed off shortly. So can the Minister give North East Fife and elsewhere the Christmas present it’s been waiting for — and commit that the Deal will be signed off before the end of the year?”

Responding, under secretary of state for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “The Chancellor announced in the autumn spending review the UK Government’s investment will now be compressed to 10 years.

“We are working with local partners to get the full deal signed on Thursday December 17.”

Mr Stewart added he hoped to visit the St Andrews Eden Campus project in the New Year, which is part of the deal.

Following the confirmation, Ms Chamberlain said: “The Tay Cities Deal has been sat in limbo for more than two years.

“Since I was elected this time last year, I have worked hard with colleagues to get it moving and I’m glad to see progress from the Scottish and UK governments.

“Projects like the Eden Campus Energy Centre at St Andrews University are long overdue and will an make enormous contribution to our local economy.

“Now more than ever these funds could make a massive difference, putting investment right in the heart of our communities.”