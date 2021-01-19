Tuesday, January 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Expert warns of threat from disinformation campaigns as SNP launches ‘national information service’

A leading fact checking expert has warned disinformation campaigns could pose a "real threat" to future votes after the SNP launched a "national information service" as part of its new independence taskforce.
by Derek Healey
January 19 2021, 12.01am Updated: January 19 2021, 9.38am
Photo of Derek Healey
© Shutterstock / Motortion FilmsSNP fact check

Fergus Bell, CEO of the London-based media consultancy firm fathm, has worked on elections around the world and said false information shared online has been “very successful” in swaying voters in recent years.

