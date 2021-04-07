Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 7

It was George Galloway’s turn to reveal his new party’s manifesto in the Holyrood election – and it came with some stark warnings.

The former MP made startling claims about the “break up” of Scotland if regions split on any future vote for independence.

Elsewhere, we brought you exclusive interviews on our Election Hub Live, this time featuring the SNP’s Kate Forbes on a housing crisis. Labour’s Anas Sarwar pledged action on school meals, the SNP were put in poll position in the latest survey and Conservatives set out plans to recruiting 3,000 more teachers over the next five years.

Lib Dem UK leader Ed Davey was in Scotland to lend support to his party colleagues, and Scottish Greens said they want to enshrine the right to anonymity for victims of sexual offences in law

Here’s what caught our eye on the campaign trail.

Good day

Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader was a surprise feature of the campaign, escaping criticism for the Salisbury poisoning in comments from veteran candidates Alex Salmond and George Galloway, who have both hosted talk shows on Russia Today.

Bad day

© David Bradley/DCT Media

Alex Salmond was roundly criticised for sidestepping questions on Putin. Lib Dem Ed Davey said the Alba party leader’s return to Holyrood would “send shivers down the spine”.

Quote of the day

“The country would be eating itself.”

– George Galloway made some startling predictions about the “break-up” of Scotland after an independence vote.

Tweet of the day

BBC Newsnight presenter Lewis Goodall is confronted with a bracing blizzard on location in the Blue Toon. He seemed surprised.

Got to love Peterhead in springtime pic.twitter.com/7zbDY6fZ7i — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) April 7, 2021

Number of the day: 2

That’s how many votes Alliance4Unity think should be held to stage and confirm any future decision on Scottish independence. It’s also double the number allowed on the decision to leave the EU.

What’s happening on Thursday?