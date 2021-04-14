Thursday, April 15th 2021 Show Links
Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 14

Following a late night debate, the campaign got off to a slightly slower start on Wednesday.
by Paul Malik
April 14 2021, 8.07pm Updated: April 14 2021, 8.41pm
Douglas Ross confirmed Boris Johnson is not expected to head north during the Scottish election campaign – but would not say if that was a blessing in disguise.

The Scottish Greens want an end to government support for the Aberdeen-based OGTC and any other “backdoor” funding for North Sea oil and gas.

And Scottish Labour has announced plans to pay television licence fees or help cover broadband bills for the over-75s.

Good day

Gordon McKee – The Scottish Labour staff member did such a good job pretending to be Colin Mackay in Anas Sarwar’s debate rehearsals before the STV broadcast that Mr Sarwar called Mr Mackay “Gordon” during the live broadcast.

Bad day

Alba Party Mid Scotland and Fife Candidates – A photo of Alba Party candidates goes viral following a photoshoot in Stirling, which shows candidates standing with lettered boards in a (socially distanced) line spelling Alba incorrectly.

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, now leader (and list candidate for North East) of the Alba Party and Alba mid-Scotland & Fife candidates struggle to get the letters A-L-B-A in the correct order during a photo call near Stirling Castle.

Quote of the day

Outgoing Scottish Conservative leader at Holyrood, Ruth Davidson, on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s admitting her government “took their eye off the ball” in regard to drugs deaths.

“I think it was an astonishing shrug of the shoulders from her.

“I think when people consider what she took the eye off the ball for, we all know where her eye was.”

Tweet of the day

Chief Executive of polling company Ipsos Mori, Ben Page, calls for a pause to election predictions to show off a picture of his new kitten.

He said: “Enough polls! I have a new cat”

Number of the day

1,264 – The number of people who died of drugs-related death in 2019.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson will put a giant party list vote into a giant envelope.

Scottish Greens set out new deal for onshore wind. Party co-leader Patrick Harvie will visit the UK’s largest onshore windfarm, Eaglesham, to discuss the party’s plans.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will be in Govanhill to talk to locals and workers.

SNP launch their manifesto.

